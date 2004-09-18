from the battle-goes-on dept.
"The governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are committed to personal rights and privacy, and support the role of encryption in protecting those rights," began a document agreed to last week. Sounds good. But wait.
The government ministers who met on Australia's Gold Coast last week went on to explain that the information and communications technology vendors and service providers have a "mutual responsibility" to offer "further assistance" to law enforcement agencies.
"Governments should recognize that the nature of encryption is such that there will be situations where access to information is not possible, although such situations should be rare," it said. That's clearly setting an expectation for industry to meet.
The good news is that service providers who "voluntarily establish lawful access solutions" will have "freedom of choice" in how they do it. "Such solutions can be a constructive approach to current challenges," the document said, cheerily, before ending with a warning.
"Should governments continue to encounter impediments to lawful access to information necessary to aid the protection of the citizens of our countries, we may pursue technological, enforcement, legislative, or other measures to achieve lawful access solutions."
The document is the Statement of Principles on Access to Evidence and Encryption. It's one of three statements to come out of the Five Country Ministerial (FCM) meeting of the homeland security, public safety, and immigration ministers of the five Anglosphere nations. They were joined by the attorneys-general of these nations, who have met annually as the so-called Quintet of Attorneys-General for a decade now.
These are, of course, the same nations that participate in the so-called "Five Eyes" signals intelligence (SIGINT) sharing arrangements under the UKUSA Agreement, although these close allies cooperate both diplomatically and operationally at a number of levels.
The FCM meeting also issued an Official Communiqué, and a Statement on Countering the Illicit Use of Online Spaces.
Taken together, the three documents represent a toughening-up of the governments' attitudes to the regulation of online communications. For diplomatic language, some of the communiqué's wording is blunt.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday September 04, @06:27AM
service providers who "voluntarily establish lawful access solutions" will have "freedom of choice" in how they do it
Sounds like the mafia to me. "Nice business you have, be a shame if something happened to it. Of course, it's your choice."
Realistically, most Western governments are out of control. They pretend to be democracies, but the "Swamp" is in charge: that morass composed of the permanent political class and the unelected bureaucracy. The Swamp does not like individual rights or freedoms or privacy - those things make the peons unpredictable and hard to control.
