from the lot-of-gaming dept.
https://mashable.com/article/doom-2-secret-24-years-found/
Video games are often filled with secrets. They just don't usually stay hidden for this long.
Doom series co-creator John Romero took to Twitter on Friday with an exuberant congratulations for Zero Master, the YouTuber who discovered a secret unlock that's confounded Doom II fans for more than two decades. The secret is out now, and Romero is thrilled.
To be clear, the location itself isn't the secret here. Doom and its sequel have been a source of public fascination for decades, and dedicated programming-savvy fans discovered all of its hidden areas long ago.
What's unique about this one, however, is no one's ever managed to unlock it without cheating. As such, no one has ever been able to claim a 100 percent completion — a milestone that requires players to find every secret in the game — in the 24 years since Doom II launched. Until now.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 04, @11:58AM (3 children)
That absolutely ruined the FPS genre for me.
After "doom"-ing for some weeks on an underpowered computer, getting to the last level and not being able to finish the game? I gotta be kidding, I hated Doom and never looked to shooters anymore. Bloody wise-ass Romero, you lost my money for almost a quarter of a century.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday September 04, @12:45PM
If a game is too easy, it will not provide enough difficulty to hold interest for long.
If a game is too difficult, its frustration value will outweigh its entertainment value.
Arguably, that statement, taken together with the popularity of the game when released, means that the game was in some ways very poorly designed.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday September 04, @12:56PM
My incompetence with first person shooter games is what ruined the genre for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @12:57PM
You are able to finish the game, but not with all the secrets unlocked. What are you on about?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @12:49PM
Thanks. Now I'm going to have nightmares again about Arch-Viles stalking me while the Cranberries play in the background.