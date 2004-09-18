Video games are often filled with secrets. They just don't usually stay hidden for this long.

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) Doom series co-creator John Romero took to Twitter on Friday with an exuberant congratulations for Zero Master, the YouTuber who discovered a secret unlock that's confounded Doom II fans for more than two decades. The secret is out now, and Romero is thrilled.

To be clear, the location itself isn't the secret here. Doom and its sequel have been a source of public fascination for decades, and dedicated programming-savvy fans discovered all of its hidden areas long ago.

What's unique about this one, however, is no one's ever managed to unlock it without cheating. As such, no one has ever been able to claim a 100 percent completion — a milestone that requires players to find every secret in the game — in the 24 years since Doom II launched. Until now.