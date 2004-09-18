from the 30%-locally-sourced dept.
From Variety:
Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon.
Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand visibility and prominence of European product on streamers, are on track to be approved in December.
"We just need the final vote, but it's a mere formality," he told Variety at the Venice Film Festival.
Netflix, Amazon and other streamers will be required to fund TV series and films produced in Europe by commissioning content, acquiring it or paying into national film funds through a small surcharge added to their subscription fee, something which is already happening in Germany. Netflix tried unsuccessfully to fight the German surcharge in court.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @02:47PM (2 children)
Maybe you should make better movies if it's so bad you have to have a law.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @02:54PM
They determined decades ago this is impossible. This is why they are mandating inclusion of native movies which will bring
Internet media in line with typical laws with other media.
It is what it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:52PM
It's a numbers game, make a movie in Europe and you get a starting audience a few million to a few dozen million, then start reducing that for genre etc.
In the US your movie has a starting audience of +300 million.
My top ten movie list has a few local movies, better story, better script, better acting. But they have lower budgets due to the aforementioned reason, it affects special effects budgets and marketing budgets in a big way. These two combined significantly reduces international appeal for these movies.
And then there is this, if you think US movies don't get tax money:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130102/00510621535/embedded-fiscal-cliff-deal-hollywood-gets-big-tax-break.shtml [techdirt.com]
https://pando.com/2014/02/20/hollywood-handouts-how-subsidies-to-the-entertainment-industry-are-fleecing-taxpayers/ [pando.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:22PM (1 child)
as an EU citizen, I should be able to write to some representative something to stop them from voting for this.
does anyone know where I should be complaining?
as an aside, a lot of european countries already ask for money for their local TV, I don't see why we should pay extra for netflix/amazon.
maybe they should just provide their programming to netflix/amazon for free, since they think it so important that we watch it.
and it's been paid for already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:55PM
I thought the reason behind brexit was that regulations like this were being pumped out by "unelected bureaucrats", annoying everyone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:34PM
Sux and should be eradicated
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:43PM
They surely have been acting this way recently, so why shouldn't they be bound to the same legal obligations?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @04:02PM
So 30% of amazon's content has to come from my home town? Or my subdivision?
Isn't it unrealistic for them to expect some small part of the world's population to provide 30% of the content? And expect the same from every small percentage of the world's population?
Is this just another way to legally mandate balkanization? If 'local' content can't expand to make 30% they'll have to reduce non-local content - so the same stuff can't be available everywhere...