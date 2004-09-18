Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Local Product Quotas for Netflix, Amazon to Become Law, EU Official Says

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 04, @02:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the 30%-locally-sourced dept.
Business

chromas writes:

From Variety:

Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon.

Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand visibility and prominence of European product on streamers, are on track to be approved in December.

"We just need the final vote, but it's a mere formality," he told Variety at the Venice Film Festival.

Netflix, Amazon and other streamers will be required to fund TV series and films produced in Europe by commissioning content, acquiring it or paying into national film funds through a small surcharge added to their subscription fee, something which is already happening in Germany. Netflix tried unsuccessfully to fight the German surcharge in court.

Original Submission


«  Japan To Conduct First Test As Part Of Space Elevator Project
Local Product Quotas for Netflix, Amazon to Become Law, EU Official Says | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @02:47PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @02:47PM (#730263)

    Maybe you should make better movies if it's so bad you have to have a law.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:22PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:22PM (#730277)

    as an EU citizen, I should be able to write to some representative something to stop them from voting for this.
    does anyone know where I should be complaining?

    as an aside, a lot of european countries already ask for money for their local TV, I don't see why we should pay extra for netflix/amazon.
    maybe they should just provide their programming to netflix/amazon for free, since they think it so important that we watch it.
    and it's been paid for already.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:55PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:55PM (#730294)

      as an EU citizen, I should be able to write to some representative something to stop them from voting for this.
      does anyone know where I should be complaining?

      I thought the reason behind brexit was that regulations like this were being pumped out by "unelected bureaucrats", annoying everyone.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:34PM (#730285)

    Sux and should be eradicated

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @03:43PM (#730287)

    They surely have been acting this way recently, so why shouldn't they be bound to the same legal obligations?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @04:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @04:02PM (#730299)

    So 30% of amazon's content has to come from my home town? Or my subdivision?

    Isn't it unrealistic for them to expect some small part of the world's population to provide 30% of the content? And expect the same from every small percentage of the world's population?

    Is this just another way to legally mandate balkanization? If 'local' content can't expand to make 30% they'll have to reduce non-local content - so the same stuff can't be available everywhere...

(1)