The Case for Puns as the Most Elevated Display of Wit

posted by CoolHand on Tuesday September 04, @04:23PM
from the puns-not-just-for-dads-anymore dept.
Bytram writes in from IRC with this punny story:

Quartz:

Humor me please, and consider the pun. Though some may quibble over the claim, the oft-maligned wordplay is clever and creative, writer James Geary tells Quartz. His upcoming book Wit's End robustly defends puns and tells the distinguished history of these disrespected witticisms.

"Despite its bad reputation, punning is, in fact, among the highest displays of wit. Indeed, puns point to the essence of all true wit—the ability to hold in the mind two different ideas about the same thing at the same time," Geary writes. "And the pun's primacy is demonstrated by its strategic use in the oldest sacred stories, texts, and myths."

[...] Indeed, many a great mind has been inclined to pun. The 18th-century English poet and philosopher Samuel Taylor Coleridge thought it was practically a prerequisite to intelligence, declaring, "All men who possess at once active dance, imagination, and philosophical spirit, are prone to punning."

US president Abraham Lincoln, despite his somber countenance and grave duties, was famously punny. Once, he received a letter from a Catholic priest asking him to suspend the sentence of a man to be hanged the next day. Lincoln quipped, "If I don't suspend it tonight, the man will surely be suspended tomorrow."

By using the same word—suspend—in two ways, Lincoln illuminates the relationship between the literal and metaphorical, legal and physical senses of a single term. It's a link that in conventional thinking remains invisible, Geary explains.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the groundbreaking psychiatrist and writer Sigmund Freud appreciated puns precisely for this reason. They reveal the accidental connections that our minds make, just as the Freudian slip reveals insights into a person's unconscious thinking.Rhyming ideas

"Puns are all about exchange and they create an intimacy," Geary insists. "You're in it together, sharing a secret. You both figure it out and that play is the archetypal creative aspect of the mind and being in a relationship."

  • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday September 04, @04:35PM

    by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 04, @04:35PM (#730325) Journal

    Punning is a disease, or so I'm told by my associates.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @04:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @04:52PM (#730333)

    To paraphrase Sigmund Freud, "sometimes a pun is just a pun."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @04:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @04:57PM (#730336)

    do not Incorrige

  • (Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Tuesday September 04, @05:07PM

    by Dr Spin (5239) on Tuesday September 04, @05:07PM (#730340)

    those of us who are are prune to ponning.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday September 04, @05:16PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday September 04, @05:16PM (#730346) Homepage Journal

    He was kicked in the head by a horse [rogerjnorton.com] when he was ten years old. He was knocked unconscious and stayed that way overnight.

    After that Lincoln suffered deep depressions for the rest of his life; everyone who ever knew him described Lincoln as "The most melancholy man I ever met".

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 04, @05:25PM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) on Tuesday September 04, @05:25PM (#730352)

    Bytram writes in from IRC with this punny story

    That's not a puny story, that's a puny one.
    You can shorten it to "puns are witty" and you ain't gonna lose anything by cutting away all the other fluff.

