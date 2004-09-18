Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Thousands of Artifacts Destroyed by Fire at Brazil's National Museum

posted by Snow on Tuesday September 04, @10:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the ashes-to-ashes-dust-to-dust dept.
News

takyon writes:

Brazil museum fire: 'incalculable' loss as 200-year-old Rio institution gutted

Brazil's oldest and most important historical and scientific museum has been consumed by fire, and much of its archive of 20 million items is believed to have been destroyed.

The fire at Rio de Janeiro's 200-year-old National Museum began after it closed to the public on Sunday and raged into the night. There were no reports of injuries, but the loss to Brazilian science, history and culture was incalculable, two of its vice-directors said. "It was the biggest natural history museum in Latin America. We have invaluable collections. Collections that are over 100 years old," Cristiana Serejo, one of the museum's vice-directors, told the G1 news site. Marina Silva, a former environment minister and candidate in October's presidential elections said the fire was like "a lobotomy of the Brazilian memory".

Brazil museum fire: Funding cuts blamed as icon is gutted

A deputy director at the museum, Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, expressed "immense anger", and accused Brazilian authorities of a "lack of attention". "We fought years ago, in different governments, to obtain resources to adequately preserve everything that was destroyed today." Demonstrators gathered at the gates of the museum on Monday morning, protesting against the budget cuts that they blame for the fire. Police were seen firing tear gas.

One issue appears to be the lack of a sprinkler system. Mr Dias Duarte told Globo TV that a $5.3m (£4.1m) modernisation plan agreed in June would have included the installation of modern fire prevention equipment, but only after October's elections. A major dinosaur exhibition, which was forced to shut following a termite attack five months ago, had recently reopened only thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

Also at National Geographic, The Irish Times, and CNN.

Original Submission


«  Nubia’s Wearable Smartphone is a Preview of our Flexible OLED Future
Thousands of Artifacts Destroyed by Fire at Brazil's National Museum | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday September 04, @11:11PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday September 04, @11:11PM (#730539)

    "Wait... You mean that you can easily erase the evidence of a country's Natural History? Let me put down my grizzly rifle by the fracking well, and let's talk."
      - Some people

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @11:22PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @11:22PM (#730542)
    Teaches us: "do not store all artifacts in one place." Especially if it is a government-managed place, poorly financed.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @11:27PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @11:27PM (#730543)

      It's Brazil, a Third World shithole. Is anyone surprised?
      BTW, I love Brazilians as individuals, but they couldn't run a hotdog stand.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @11:30PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 04, @11:30PM (#730544)

        As a government, I mean.

(1)