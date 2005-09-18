from the sol-sol-la-sol-do-si dept.
Over in the EU Parliament, they're getting ready to vote yet again on the absolutely terrible Copyright Directive, which has serious problems for the future of the internet, including Article 13's mandatory censorship filters and Article 11's link tax. Regrading the mandatory filters, German music professor Ulrich Kaiser, has written about a a very disturbing experiment he ran on YouTube, in which he kept having public domain music he had uploaded for his students get taken down by ContentID copyright claims.
[...] I decided to open a different YouTube account “Labeltest” to share additional excerpts of copyright-free music. I quickly received ContentID notifications for copyright-free music by Bartok, Schubert, Puccini and Wagner. Again and again, YouTube told me that I was violating the copyright of these long-dead composers, despite all of my uploads existing in the public domain. I appealed each of these decisions, explaining that 1) the composers of these works had been dead for more than 70 years, 2) the recordings were first published before 1963, and 3) these takedown request did not provide justification in their property rights under the German Copyright Act.
I only received more notices, this time about a recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No.5, which was accompanied by the message: “Copyrighted content was found in your video. The claimant allows its content to be used in your YouTube video. However, advertisements may be displayed.” Once again, this was a mistaken notification. The recording was one by the Berlin Philharmonic under the direction of Lorin Maazel, which was released in 1961 and is therefore in the public domain. Seeking help, I emailed YouTube, but their reply, “[…] thank you for contacting Google Inc. Please note that due to the large number of enquiries, e-mails received at this e-mail address support-de@google.com cannot be read and acknowledged” was less than reassuring.
In the US for a number of years, I have noticed this trend where companies provide no way to contact a person who works there.
In the US for a number of years, I have noticed this trend where companies provide no way to contact a person who works there.
At BEST, you may get to fill out an online form that gets sent who knows where to be read by a program.
It's absolutely bizarre that the company can gather all this info from you, but you can't talk to THEM! What arrogance.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Mainframe Bloke on Wednesday September 05, @04:42AM
I have to admit this is a personal bugbear of mine as well: the arrogance of refusing direct contact with a human, and only providing a form. Sometimes you're lucky enough to get a phone number or an email address, which I use after I fill in the form if I am steamed up enough.
It's gotten to the point where I will now only do business with companies that provide a real contact point, preferably in Oz where they will understand my accent.
(Score: 2) by TheReaperD on Wednesday September 05, @05:03AM
Remember, you're not the customer, you're the product. They can't have products be making demands of them, can they? They're real customers typically get a real contact.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jelizondo on Wednesday September 05, @05:28AM
It is all about profits, nothing else matters. I’m not against profits, I’m against greed that would rather sink our civilization than forego a little profit.
Is like Disney [forbes.com] trying to claim copyright on everything from the Grimm tales to the One Thousand Nights. If they can get away with it, a lot of our culture becomes the property of corporations.
I’ll get a lot of flak from the usual suspects who fail to understand that justice should not be at the whim of Congress. The law should protect all at all times, not just the rich and powerful.
Some people (like Helena Morrisey [theguardian.com] in the UK and or Nick Hanauer [ted.com] in the US) get the idea that we need to fix capitalism before it sparks a revolution that will set us back decades and destroy some of more cherised institutions, like democracy.
Sorry people, but it is the role of government to prevent abuses by corporations and it should act. Either by dismembering the large corporations (Google, Microsoft, Bank of America, Disney, etc.) or regulating their activities so they don’t harm society on their pursuit of profit.
We need capitalism 2.0 pronto
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday September 05, @05:38AM
Stop expecting Google to supply unlimited server and bandwidth resources. This felow is a professor at a, one supposes, real educational institution. They have servers and bandwidth. Use your own. "They" can't auto ban you, their bots won't be able to touch you and if they serve a real legal notice demanding a takedown for something obviously (and noted on the video) public domain you can sue the ever loving bejesus out of them for making a false claim under oath, assuming the EU version of the laws resemble the DMCA here.
The rampant censorship is bad enough, the worse because it is consuming large amounts of their human resources, but this copyright nonsense is simply generating so much automated activity that no company can hire enough humans to police it. And lets face it, the vast bulk of the copyright claims do have merit. Whether they should, whether copyright should be nigh eternal, is a question beyond YouTube's pay grade.