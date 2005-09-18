from the they-still-have-clients!?! dept.
Go Pester someone else: TSB ditches CEO over bank's IT meltdown.
Paul Pester has been booted out of TSB's top office after months of criticism over his handling of the IT chaos that hit the bank this year – but is still expected to take away about £1.7m.
The CEO's departure follows another systems meltdown over the weekend, when a planned four-hour downtime ended up leaving some customers unable to access mobile, online or telephone services for almost two days.
However, non-executive chairman Richard Meddings, who is taking on the role of executive chairman to lead the hunt for the new boss, claimed the bank's IT systems were stable enough that this was the right time for Pester to leave.
Related: Watchdog Slams TSB Boss for Underplaying Extent of IT Meltdown
« How The EU May Be About To Kill The Public Domain: Copyright Filters Takedown Beethoven | Researchers Show Alexa “Skill Squatting” Could Hijack Voice Commands »
Related Stories
A city watchdog has launched a stinging attack on TSB chief Paul Pester for portraying "an optimistic view" of its catastrophic IT meltdown in April that prevented 1.9 million customers from using online bank services.
[...] "For example, TSB referred to 'the vast majority' of customers being able to access their online accounts, at a time when there was a successful first-time login rate of only 50 per cent on the web channel."
[...] TSB planned to shift off LBG's infrastructure after it was bought by Spanish bank Sabadell for £1.7bn in 2013. At the time, Sabadell estimated the system switch would save the bank some £160m a year.
[...] Following the incident, a number of customers fell victim to fraud via phishing calls, emails and texts sent by scammers purporting to be TSB and asking them to verify their bank details.
A TSB spokeswoman said: "We look forward to updating the committee on the work TSB has undertaken to resolve problems for customers since our last appearance.
"We recognise that we have more to do to restore the bank's operations to the level that customers expect and are completely focused on that and ensuring customers are not left out of pocket."
related: Warning Signs for TSB's IT Meltdown were Clear a Year Ago
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday September 05, @07:26AM
... Better With Pork Than With The Stew Beef I Actually Used.
To that end I picked up some hamhocks today.
When I can get a lift home I'm going to purchase a twenty pound sack each of rice and beans. I'd buy fifty pounds but I only know where to get twenty.
site:soylentnews.org "Fuck MDC" [google.com]