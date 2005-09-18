[...] But skill-squatting attacks could pose a more immediate risk—it appears, the researchers found, that developers are already giving their applications names that are similar to those of popular applications. Some of these—such as "Fish Facts" (a skill that returns random facts about fish, the aquatic vertebrates) and "Phish Facts" (a skill that returns facts about the Vermont-based jam band)—are accidental, but others such as "Cat Fax" (which mimics "Cat Facts") are obviously intentional.

Thanks to the way Alexa handles requests for new "skills"—the cloud applications that register with Amazon—it's possible to create malicious skills that are named with homophones for existing legitimate applications. Amazon made all skills in its library available by voice command by default in 2017, and skills can be "installed" into a customer's library by voice. "Either way, there's a voice-only attack for people who are selectively registering skill names," said Bates, who leads UIUC's Secure and Transparent Systems Laboratory.

This sort of thing offers all kinds of potential for malicious developers. They could build skills that intercept requests for legitimate skills in order to drive user interactions that steal personal and financial information. These would essentially use Alexa to deliver phishing attacks (the criminal fraud kind, not the jam band kind). The UIUC researchers demonstrated (in a sandboxed environment) how a skill called "Am Express" could be used to hijack initial requests for American Express' Amex skill—and steal users' credentials.