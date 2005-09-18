from the will-Harvard-be-one-of-them? dept.
CNBC:
There are over 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, but Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen says that half are bound for bankruptcy in the next few decades.
Christensen is known for coining the theory of disruptive innovation in his 1997 book, "The Innovator's Dilemma." Since then, he has applied his theory of disruption to a wide range of industries, including education.
In his recent book, "The Innovative University," Christensen and co-author Henry Eyring analyze the future of traditional universities, and conclude that online education will become a more cost-effective way for students to receive an education, effectively undermining the business models of traditional institutions and running them out of business.
What percentage of their graduates will be bankrupt?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 05, @10:52AM
He's most likely wrong. Most people who base predictions solely on their own pet theory tend to be. Especially when that theory doesn't take into account that the people in charge are capable of seeing badness coming and taking steps to avoid it.
That said, it would be one of the best things to happen to higher education in the States in the past hundred years if he were right. College campuses are one of the best example of echo chambers in the States today. They produce and reinforce views as far outside mainstream American thinking as closed militia compounds or cults do.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 1) by pinchy on Wednesday September 05, @11:10AM
I read that some of these campuses where the leftists have run amok in the news have lost huge enrollment numbers.
Apparently its impacting their bottom line. IIRC Jonathan Haidt predicted that would be a correcting force for far leftist campuses.