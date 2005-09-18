Apple has 'fessed up to a production issue that affects iPhone 8s – but not those sold in Europe.

It said that a "very small percentage" of the devices "contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect".

"Affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won't turn on. Apple will repair eligible devices, free of charge," the company promised.

Units sold in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and the US between last September and March 2018 are affected.

Apple told customers whose iPhone 8 is damaged in a way which "impairs the ability to complete the repair" – such as a cracked screen – that they'll need to resolve this prior to sending them in for the logic board fix.

And it warned: "In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair." Which is nice.

The full list of current Apple replacement programmes can be found here, and it may be longer than imagined. Even iPhone owners who generally follow technology news can miss them.