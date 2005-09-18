Stories
The Ocean Cleanup Is Starting, Aims To Cut Garbage Patch By 90% By 2040

posted by chromas on Wednesday September 05, @03:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the garbage-patch-kid dept.
News

Bytram (from IRC) writes:

Forbes:

A massive cleanup of plastic in the seas will begin in the Pacific Ocean, by way of Alameda, California. The Ocean Cleanup, an effort that's been five years in the making, plans to launch its beta cleanup system, a 600-meter (almost 2,000-foot) long floater that can collect about five tons of ocean plastic per month.

It's a start. The launch date is September 8, and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch being targeted is more than 1,000 nautical miles from the launch point and on the move.

The Ocean Cleanup plans to monitor the performance of the beta, called System 001, and have an improved fleet of 60 more units skimming the ocean for plastics in about a year a half. The ultimate goal of the project, founded by Dutch inventor Boyan Slat when he was 18, is to clean up 50% of the patch in five years, with a 90% reduction by 2040.

[...] The total cost of System 001 is about 21 million euros ($24.6 million U.S.), according to a rep for startup. That includes design, development, production, assembly and monitoring during the first year of operation.

Once the scale-up is complete and the fleet of 60 is in place, the organization plans to continue operations with help from the proceeds of recycled plastic. Plans are to make products using ocean plastic, so people can support the cleanup that way.

[...] The system takes advantage of natural oceanic forces to catch and concentrate the plastic.

You might liken it to one of those self-directing pool cleaners, on a larger scale. Or a big Roomba cleaning robot.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by YeaWhatevs on Wednesday September 05, @03:51PM (2 children)

    by YeaWhatevs (5623) on Wednesday September 05, @03:51PM (#730786)

    You can't just remove the plastics without also disturbing the ecosystem. I saw on one of those nature shows that floating seaweed, garbage, etc is a sanctuary for smaller fish and a reason many of the fish exist in an area around it. Maybe they should also add some floating sanctuaries in order to offset the cleanup they are doing. Perhaps they could melt the plastics together into floating clumps to offset the cost.

