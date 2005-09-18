from the less-is-more dept.
Programmer Drew DeVault writes a blog post about conservative web development after poking at a few popular sites and finding that only 8% of the data downloaded among the megabytes of advertisements, scripts, and third-party scripts is actually related to content. This represents several usability problems. After walking through some of the more problematic symptoms he proposes several steps which can remediate the state of the web.
Today I turned off my ad blocker, enabled JavaScript, opened my network monitor, and clicked the first link on Hacker News - a New York Times article. It started by downloading a megabyte of data as it rendered the page over the course of eight full seconds. The page opens with an advertisement 281 pixels tall, placed before even the title of the article. As I scrolled down, more and more requests were made, downloading a total of 2.8 MB of data with 748 HTTP requests. An article was weaved between a grand total of 1419 vertical pixels of ad space, greater than the vertical resolution of my display. Another 153-pixel ad is shown at the bottom, after the article. Four of the ads were identical.
Aside: Opponents to javascript are often wrongfully framed as Luddites. However, I invite readers to connect the dots; see:
Exploiting Speculative Execution (Meltdown/Spectre) via JavaScript
Web cache poisoning just got real: How to fling evil code at victims
Rowhammer.js Is the Most Ingenious Hack I've Ever Seen and
Oh, great, now there's a SECOND remote Rowhammer exploit
[Ed note: SoylentNews is designed to use no Javascript for normal user interactions. (There are a few staff-accessible pages requiring it, such as the Story Editing page.) I don't know of anyone on staff who would seriously consider changing that. When this site was initially rolling out, we actually tested to make sure it would work on a text-only browser (Lynx) and even Mosaic! So, please enjoy your light-weight, performant web pages here!]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 05, @05:15PM (1 child)
Be as conservative on resources as you want. The marketing department will still add tons of crap from third party sites. No matter how much you save, you can never make up for what Marketing will add. If you save an extra byte, they'll add a megabyte to make up for it. Sort of like the federal budget.
I can personally recommend: uMatrix
It's only for nerds. Probably not for everyone. Definitely not for granny.
Thanks SN for a lightweight enjoyable experience.
Unix, like the government, started out as a few essential services.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @05:25PM
The web exists for one purpose: to sell crap.
If you're a web "developer" then you're working for Marketing, and you're a fool to delude yourself into believing you're good for anything. Graduate to real programming or you're just another worthless copypasta web designer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @05:23PM (1 child)
Unfortunately, there is no monetary incentive to streamline websites. So we are stuck.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 05, @05:26PM
Meanwhile making your life miserable by constantly intruding to tell you to buy shit you don't need is a 12 figure industry.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday September 05, @05:24PM (2 children)
Just make your website look like it's still 1995, problem solved.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @05:30PM
No thanks, I like HTML5 video a lot better than Macromedia Shockwave.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 05, @05:33PM
Careful, that sarcasm edges dangerously close to being true
Improvements on web design from a quarter century ago:
*JS hamburger menus are marginally less annoying than JS drop down menus
*Designers care if their font and color scheme looks like ass
Regressions:
*Ad hell
*3 billion offsite JS libraries
*Infinite scrolling, can-never-find-anything-ever-again design
*Social media integration
*that obnoxious thing where instead of linking different sections of the page, scrolling makes it like a slideshow, I don't even know what it's called but it's hell
*Content you want? only 3 ajax queries away from loading
*"The algorithm" deciding what order to show things to you.
*Auto. play. videos.
*All that peripheral(top, side, intermezzo) content to "increase engagement".
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Wednesday September 05, @05:35PM (1 child)
Speaking of vertical pixel space, what's with this fad of designing web pages so that they contain tons of useless vertically stacked images, interspersed with short phrases, that convey little to no information, written with a huge font on colorful backgrounds, where you have to scroll waaay down at the bottom, hoping to find a few links, pointing to the actual information? The web doesn't have to look like the start page of Windows 8!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @05:38PM
See subject.