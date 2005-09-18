Missions to Mars will need to be as lean as possible, meaning that using any available resources on the Red Planet will be of utmost importance. With that in mind, NASA just announced the CO 2 Conversion Challenge, which asks teams of scientists and inventors to come up with a way to turn CO 2 into molecules that can be used to produce all manner of things. And there's big prize money on the line.

To start, NASA is asking teams to focus on converting CO 2 to Glucose, but the language of the challenge suggests you can approach that goal from any angle you wish.

[...] Teams or individuals who want to participate will need to register by January 24, 2019, and then officially apply by February 28. Experts will review each plan and award up to $250,000 spread across up to five individuals or teams.

The next phase of the competition is still a bit light on details. NASA says it'll announce the rules and criteria once Phase 1 is complete, but the administration has revealed that it's ready to award up to $750,000 to the individual, team, or teams that can demonstrate that their system(s) work as intended and could be used by astronauts on Mars.