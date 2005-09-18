from the corporations-are-people-too dept.
Bernie Sanders introduces 'Stop BEZOS' bill to tax Amazon for underpaying workers
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) have introduced a bill that would tax companies like Amazon and Walmart for the cost of employees' food stamps and other public assistance. Sanders' Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act (abbreviated "Stop BEZOS") . . . would institute a 100 percent tax on government benefits that are granted to workers at large companies.
The bill's text characterizes this as a "corporate welfare tax," and it would apply to corporations with 500 or more employees. If workers are receiving government aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps), national school lunch and breakfast programs, Section 8 housing subsidies, or Medicaid, employers will be taxed for the total cost of those benefits. The bill applies to full-time and part-time employees, as well as independent contractors that are de facto company employees.
Sanders announced his plans for the proposal last month. He emphasized today that "this discussion is not just about Amazon and [Amazon CEO] Jeff Bezos." But as the bill's name would suggest, he's been particularly critical of Amazon and Bezos who became the richest person in the world (and modern history) last year. "The taxpayers in this country should not be subsidizing a guy who's worth $150 billion, whose wealth is increasing by $260 million every single day," [ . . . rest omitted . . . ]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @11:37PM (6 children)
Meanwhile Bernie has three houses, his wife is under investigation for fraud (she ran a Burlington College into the ground) and he's never around since he's a "national figure" - oh, and BTW, he only rails against billionaires now when he used to decry millionaires. Funny how he swapped the M for a B once he became one.
Hypocritical fraud. Oops, he's a politician, I repeat myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @11:40PM (5 children)
So instead of these nonsensical personal attacks, how about you focus on policy? If you disagree with the policies that someone else is speaking about, explain why. Otherwise, you're saying nothing at all and are totally irrelevant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @12:04AM (4 children)
OP here -
Not a personal attack as Bernie's antics are well known in Vermont. What is a fact is that any taxes imposed on these companies will simply be tacked on to the price the feckless consumer pays for goods. It ain't going to work. The tax credits and write-offs for stock-based compensation that enabled Amazon to make out like bandit was passed by Congress.
And Bernie is still a hypocrite.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 06, @12:22AM
For 5 points, explain the difference between extraction of money by taxing and by increasing prices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @12:22AM (2 children)
And every dollar Bezos puts into his pockets or his newspaper will also be tacked on the price the feckless consumer pays. At least with taxes, the proceeds stand to help us all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @12:26AM (1 child)
Aye yi yi youse guys must have gone to school in the past 20 years or so....
"At least with taxes, the proceeds stand to help us all."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @12:51AM
As if our school system was good before that? It wasn't. It may have gotten a bit worse thanks to No Child Left Behind, but at no point was it ever good or even close to that.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @11:40PM
Let's forbid Amazon from hiring even one H1B tech worker to devop AWS anywhere because of GovCloud.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 05, @11:45PM (3 children)
is what's popping.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday September 05, @11:46PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 05, @11:49PM (1 child)
Enjoy your retirement while you still can. Those damn kids on your lawn are coming to kill you for destroying their future.
How much Amazon and Walmart stock do you own, old man?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 06, @12:23AM
I don't invest in companies that I detest.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday September 05, @11:47PM (1 child)
You gonna peg it to the cost of living in Seattle? How about San Francisco? Boston? San Diego?
There is a huge part of me that thinks if you have a job, you don't get welfare. There is a pissed off part of me that realizes that, for a lot of people, it pays better to not work than take minimum wage. Good thing I can keep both parts separate, depending on which side of the family I'm having dinner with.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 06, @12:03AM
That's the argument for Universal Basic Income : Here is money you don't lose if you go get a job for someone who relies on government subsidies to get you to a living wage.
Tyranny of choices towards the same result:
- High minimum wage and low effective employer tax
- Low minimum wage + handouts, paid by high employer tax
- Low minimum wage + UBI, paid by high employer tax
Obviously, not changing anything is better for the employers: low minimum wage, low effective tax, get to bitch about debt when the party you don't like is in power.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Wednesday September 05, @11:50PM (1 child)
The 100% rate may not accomplish what backers want to accomplish.
Let's take Harry Hardluck, employee of Zon Mart, as an example. Harry makes P (paycheck) dollars per year, and receives F dollars in foodstamps per year and S dollars in Section 8 Rent Assistance per year.
This tax would make the company pay P to Harry plus S + F to the government.
If the company were to simply pay Harry enough to make up the difference (so Harry will take home P+S+F), however, they would have to pay P (current pay) + S (rent) + F (food) + Additional federal and/or state payroll tax on Harry's now larger income (otherwise he won't take home P+S+F) + additional federal medicaid tax (both employer portion and employee portion) on Harry's now larger income (otherwise he won't take home P+S+F) + additional federal Social Security tax (both employer portion and employee portion) on Harry's now larger income (otherwise he won't get P+S+F).
So the company can pay a little more in tax, Harry gets nothing more (zero zilch nada), or the company can pay a lot more, and Harry makes enough to theoretically not need the Food and Section 8 benefits anymore.
Thus, this law would strongly financially encourage any company who wants to pay a little instead of a lot to lower employee wages as much as possible and tell them to go file for benefits.
That's, in my humble opinion, nuts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @12:01AM
Harry Hardluck should have learned to Code and gotten a cert in Zon Cloudy Zervices. Then Harry Hardluck could earn Zero Dollars per year when Manisha Curryface takes his job. Too bad coders like Harry Hardluck just aren't in demand.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Thursday September 06, @12:08AM (3 children)
The premise is people are "owed" a "living wage" sufficient to eliminate their need for public assistance. This is of course an utterly stupid idea. Ignore the ugly truth that you can't really define "living wage" since Bernie is handwaving that away with "public assistance" trick which of course is only adding a layer of indirection since qualifications for public assistance require someone define the term.
Lets get to the root and reject this because it is literally ripped from the pages of Atlas Shrugged. The scene where American Motors has decreed everybody will get paid based on need and the race is on to have the best sob story of need. No more paid based on value of work, but on how many children are at home, whose kid has a medical condition, etc. You know, right around that point where John Galt "goes Galt" and coins a phrase for all time.
So like 1984 was supposed to be a warning and not an instruction manual, now Atlas Shrugged is a guidebook for the Left.
Pass this bill and get one of two likely futures. The first is where having children or being married with the spouse not working makes one unemployable. Or one where it is illegal to ask a prospective employee what their level of "need" is but employers hire private investigators on the downlow anyway. There probably isn't a realistic third option. Since making employee pay unknowable up front is not survivable, the only third options are really dark ones. Like all employees work for a less than fifty employee sub contractor and lawfare rages as Socialists try to stamp it out, economy in depression, etc.
We want low wage jobs to be an option if we want people to have a route out of poverty.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 06, @12:30AM
jmorris is anti-slavery not because of human rights but because slavery is so much more expensive than capital feudalism.
Just think: you really want to feed and clothe and give those slaves that you own a roof above their head?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @12:36AM
Thus speaks a low rank public servant**, paid every month a bunch of money enough to keep him alive, money taken from taxes.
** By his own admission, he works for a library, maintaining the 'smut filters'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @12:40AM
>No more paid based on value of work
If the corporation does NOT value the work at the COST of keeping a living human, then let them do without. Or go shop for a dirt-cheap robot. Or whatever floats their boat.
If a company does not value work of their truck, or bus, or whatever, at the cost of parts and gas, government does NOT step in to tax someone else and supply parts and gas for free. WHY should it be any different for meatbags?
(Score: 2) by slap on Thursday September 06, @12:35AM (1 child)
All this will do is accelerate replacing workers with robots.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 06, @12:40AM
Perfect. Keep it up until people will understand that the 'economy' is a mean for society, not the God they are to worship.
(Just don't hold your breath, this realisation not gonna come in our lifetimes)