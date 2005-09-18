from the I'd-eat-it dept.
Whereas the number of people living in cities worldwide is continually growing, the already scarce area used for growing food and resources has been steadily shrinking.
This disparity, however, can be partly bridged by urban farming, the practice of growing food in cities and urban areas. Fraunhofer IAO has published a study investigating how cities could benefit from locally grown food and resources, looking at indoor plant and microalgae cultivation.
Safeguarding the long-term supply of food and resources to urban areas is a growing challenge – particularly in densely populated cities with limited access to surrounding agricultural land. Furthermore, intensive farming practices and heavy use of chemicals are putting increasing pressure on natural resources and land.
Algae farming is tough sledding.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 06, @01:33AM
So, if our Sim City needs 40% residential, 30% commercial and 30% industrial zoning, how much would we have to give over to vertical farms if we weren't going to import any food?
Can you picture the cow towers?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday September 06, @01:38AM (1 child)
For the past 3-4 years I've tried starting herbs in egg cartons on my windowsill. Soon as I transplant them outside, they go away. Not die, not dug up. They go away.
I'm guessing there are rabbits, or hungry snails, that chow down. Cuz the sprouts are gone before the landscapers show up (they show up Thu morning, I've been planting my stuff Thu evening. They're gone by friday morning). There are no holes dug where I planted them. They're just gone.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday September 06, @01:47AM
Maybe snails. It's amazing how much greenery they can get through.
Interestingly, if you listen carefully you can hear a snail eating. It's sort of grinding sound.
When I plant out seedlings, I put down snail bait and always get a ring of dead snails and slugs.
I'm guessing if it was rabbits you might see paw-prints in the dirt? Anyway, if you can catch one they taste better than snails.