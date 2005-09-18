from the I-can-recommend-them-something:-don't dept.
If location and notification nags aren't enough, how about some extension alerts in your browser?
Mozilla tests a new feature in Firefox Nightly at the moment that suggests extensions to users when they visit certain sites on the Internet.
The recommendation feature is turned off by default and needs to be enabled at this point. Extensions may increase the user experience on sites they are designed for, for example by blocking advertisement, enhancing search functionality, or improving privacy.
Firefox users who have used the Nightly version of the web browser for years may remember that Mozilla ran a Test Pilot Study four years ago that displayed extension recommendations to users as well. The study recommended extensions and features of Firefox to the user but it never made it into the web browser and was moved to the graveyard as a consequence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @02:48AM (2 children)
Why would I want my browser to be popping up on a page? Whats the about config to turn of all these for good (even after an update)? Notifications, save my password, share my location, etc.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday September 06, @02:55AM (1 child)
That would not be socially just. Clearly they can't include an option that would discriminate against people who aren't experienced/competent enough to find that option again if they accidentally enable it.
</sarcasm>
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @03:32AM
All I know for sure is something is really wrong at mozilla. Maybe sabatoge by google?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @02:58AM (5 children)
All these notifications are attention whores crying out: "Don't forget about me, let me steal your attention and let's all focus on ME"
What is this, the trump administration?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @03:00AM (4 children)
I heard trump is going to disband the IRS and pay back all the money they took over the years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @03:07AM (1 child)
To what purpose?
That's just effing marvelous, first you strangle the revenue and tell everyone "do more with less" and when they do, you keep strangling and strangling until it crooks over and then you go "see, we told you they aren't able to do their job".
All you "taxes are theft" folks need to take a good look at yourself and consider very carefully the world you'd like to live in and the consequences thereof. I recon you are thinking a bit too highly of yourself in terms of survival because you have one or more pew-pew sticks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @03:19AM
Federal revenue would come from tariffs. States and municipalities are free to provide whatever services funded by their own taxes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @03:57AM
dread pirate qanon?
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by ilPapa on Thursday September 06, @03:24AM (1 child)
Speaking of Trump, how did you guys like that New York Times op-ed by Mike Pence today? I'm betting right about now Trump is rage-eating his way through a 16-piece bucket of KFC with an extra gravy bowl on the side and watching CNN for clues as to the identity of #Anonymous.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @04:09AM
It could be a CIA misinformation piece. It would serve two purposes: manipulate Trump so he does something crazier than usual, and manipulate the public into believing that Trump is about to tumble. It could backfire badly. Could != will.
But I think Trump will perform as expected. Perhaps it will become the first self-fulfilling prophecy I've met that I've liked, though the one involving Oedipus is the classic go-to myth about self-fulfilling prophecies. Trump lashing out could push his inner circle to create the very palace coup that was predicted.
Plus, if it's telling the truth about the state of affairs in the white house, I would like that as well.