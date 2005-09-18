18/09/05/230235 story
posted by mrpg on Thursday September 06, @05:45AM
BBC:
[...] The O-Wind turbine is a 25cm spherical device which sits on a fixed axis. The geometric structure of its vents means that it spins when wind hits it from any direction.
This wind energy turns the device which triggers a generator, which, in turn, converts the wind energy into electricity.
The next stage of its development will focus on finding ways to build it so it will be cheap enough for anyone to buy.
[...] "Using low-cost and sustainable materials like recycled plastic we hope to produce the O-Wind Turbine at a low cost, allowing it to be sold at a price accessible to everyone."
ROI has been a killer for urban wind solutions.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Thursday September 06, @05:50AM (1 child)
is math and physics
(Score: 3, Informative) by coolgopher on Thursday September 06, @06:02AM
Indeed. There's a pretty good write up over on solacity [solacity.com].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Thursday September 06, @05:50AM (1 child)
Omnidirectional rotors are not new. And using recycled plastic might well increase the cost instead of reducing it. The key here would be to make a device that can be placed in non-ideal conditions and still wind up producing significantly more energy before it breaks down than it took to make it. Something tells me they aren't likely to pull that off.
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Thursday September 06, @06:13AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exergy [wikipedia.org]
The sucky thing about physics degrees is that they make you learn thermodynamics.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @06:03AM
And funded by that same person whom happens to be a royal society member...
British prestige at its finest.