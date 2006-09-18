from the laika dept.
Last week, a pressure leak occurred on the International Space Station. It was slow and posed no immediate threat to the crew, with the atmosphere leaving the station at a rate such that depressurization of the station would have taken 14 days.
Eventually, US and Russian crew members traced the leak to a 2mm breach in the orbital module of the Soyuz MS-09 vehicle that had flown to the space station in June. The module had carried Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, and NASA's Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor.
[...] The drama might have ended there, as it was initially presumed that the breach had been caused by a tiny bit of orbital debris. However, recent Russian news reports have shown that the problem was, in fact, a manufacturing defect. It remains unclear whether the hole was an accidental error or intentional. There is evidence that a technician saw the drilling mistake and covered the hole with glue, which prevented the problem from being detected during a vacuum test.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @10:43AM (1 child)
Wait until they find out the guy's name is Alexander Ivanov. How many could there be?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @10:49AM
*Doctor* Who, if you please!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @10:48AM
His name is Strelochnik.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 06, @10:49AM
https://www.engadget.com/2018/09/05/iss-drill-hole-nasa-roscosmos-sabotage/ [engadget.com]
Yes, let's not rule out the possibility of astronauts aboard the ISS in space sabotaging the thing.
Expect more weirdness as Commercial Crew finally happens, ending U.S. reliance on the Russians, the ISS stops getting used around 2028, and China launches its international-friendly space station [soylentnews.org].
