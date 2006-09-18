18/09/06/1155241 story
from the thanks-for-the-memories dept.
Samsung has quietly added 32 GB unbuffered DDR4 memory modules to its lineup of products. The UDIMMs are based on the company’s 16 Gb chips, which were introduced earlier this year that are already used for 32 GB SO-DIMMs as well as 64 GB RDIMMs.
Samsung’s 32 GB UDIMM is rated to operate at DDR4-2666 date rates at the DDR4 standard voltage of 1.2 V. Samsung does not disclose timings, but since the company sells its own memory modules mainly to large PC OEMs, it is highly likely that the 32 GB UDIMM uses the standard JEDEC latencies for DDR4-2666 (i.e., CL17 17-17 or higher).
[...] modules that use these DRAMs are more energy efficient than DIMMs of the same capacity that rely on a larger number of 8 Gb devices.
