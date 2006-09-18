Stories
The History of a Security Hole

posted by martyb on Thursday September 06, @03:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the Security-is-hard,-mmmmkay? dept.
Hardware

DavePolaschek writes:

Back when Intel introduced the 80286, they didn't quite document everything right away. Errata were needed. Then the 80386 changed things. And then someone convinced them to add just one more feature at the last minute, which didn't get documented properly again.

The History of a Security Hole takes a look at the problems introduced by the I/O Permission Bitmap (IOPB) in the 80286, and how fallout from the implementation caused a security hole in all versions of OpenBSD up to 6.3 and NetBSD up to 4.4.

Conclusion? This programming thing is hard.

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @03:59PM (#731353)

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 06, @04:13PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 06, @04:13PM (#731364)

    Imagine one day if correctfulness were more important than execution speed? If things would fail in a safe way rather than a dangerous way. (someone might even patent a two word phrase for that!)

    But it seams speed is moe improtant than accurancy.

    FOOF! I say to that!

