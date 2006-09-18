18/09/06/1259203 story
Back when Intel introduced the 80286, they didn't quite document everything right away. Errata were needed. Then the 80386 changed things. And then someone convinced them to add just one more feature at the last minute, which didn't get documented properly again.
The History of a Security Hole takes a look at the problems introduced by the I/O Permission Bitmap (IOPB) in the 80286, and how fallout from the implementation caused a security hole in all versions of OpenBSD up to 6.3 and NetBSD up to 4.4.
Conclusion? This programming thing is hard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 06, @03:59PM (4 children)
Article link seems dead.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday September 06, @04:02PM (1 child)
Works for me just fine...
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Thursday September 06, @04:07PM
2 out of 4 ISPs for me; browser doesn't seem to make a difference.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 06, @04:06PM
Works, but here's an archive link anyway: https://archive.fo/aWC99 [archive.fo]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 06, @04:10PM
As programmers say: It works on my machine.
(As managers say: but we're not shipping your machine!)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 06, @04:13PM
Imagine one day if correctfulness were more important than execution speed? If things would fail in a safe way rather than a dangerous way. (someone might even patent a two word phrase for that!)
But it seams speed is moe improtant than accurancy.
FOOF! I say to that!