Dr. Steven Novella has an article on the current state of the science on kratom and its potential as a source of new medicines. He gives an overview of the current state of the scientific study that has been done on kratom so far, and concludes that it is very promising but the scientific research done on it as of now is woefully insufficient. However, recent attempts by the FDA and DEA to schedule it on the one hand, and its continuing use as an unregulated supplement on the other may serve to stifle serious scientific research.
You may never have heard about kratom (though if you're a regular reader, you probably have), but there is already a thriving market for this Southeast Asian herb, and groups dedicated to the business of selling kratom. Kratom has also come onto the radar of the FDA and DEA, who would like to regulate it (it currently is essentially unregulated, except as a supplement). This has sparked a controversy over whether and how kratom should be regulated, fueled partly by a lack of clear scientific studies.
[...] I do not think that kratom should be classified as schedule 1, which the FDA and DEA did try to do two years ago, but had to back off due to public and political backlash. Schedule 1 is for substances with abuse potential but no legitimate medical use. The problem with this categorization is that it will frustrate scientific investigation, and that is exactly what we need right now.
It may be too late because it is already widely available as an herbal supplement, but kratom should be considered an investigational new drug, and properly scientifically studied. We desperately need more options in treating pain, especially chronic pain, and any addition to our toolkit is extremely welcome.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 06, @05:22PM (1 child)
Schedule 1 is for substances with abuse potential but no legitimate medical use.
It's so frustrating how scheduling it as a 1 is actually a government decree that it SHALL have no medical use because the scheduling itself makes it impossible for the scientific community to do any research on it.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday September 06, @05:33PM
That's the entire point. You don't want an inexpensive, readily available, and potentially useful medication competing with Big Pharma now do you? The lawmakers might not get their cut if that happened.