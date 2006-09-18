from the krypton-ite dept.
Whales, seals, and other marine mammals seem to do alright in the chill waters of the arctic seas, so the US Navy is developing a type of "artificial blubber" to allow divers to work in freezing conditions for hours on end. Sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), the collaboration between MIT and George Mason University uses an off-the-shelf wetsuit permeated with inert gases to triple a diver's resistance against the threat of hypothermia.
[...] The modification involves replacing the air trapped in the neoprene foam that provides heat insulation with heavy, inert gases, such as xenon and krypton, which make the neoprene act like fat-concentrating blubber. This is done by putting an ordinary neoprene suit into a bespoke pressure tank the size of a beer keg and pumping in the inert gases. After several hours, the gas permeates the suit, forcing the air out.
According to ONR, this makes the suit effective at 10° (50° C) for hours instead of minutes. The treatment isn't permanent as the gases leak out over 20 hours, but the team points out that this is much longer than the time divers spend in the water.
Why not recruit divers with more blubber?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 07, @12:07AM (2 children)
10° F ≠ 50° C
10° F = about -12 ° C
The error is found in TFA, it's not an error in TFS.
A paragraph or so before the error, they manage to get things correct:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @12:32AM (1 child)
To me, this looks like a prime example of how universities get funding from the government.
Kinda like the religious priests chant out a few phrases in Latin so as to keep the flock putting money in the little plates they pass around.
Say something sciency to justify another round of funds.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Friday September 07, @12:38AM
In what way would a heavy gas provide ANY better insulation than a light one?
The only way that springs to mind is perhaps water pressure slowly pushed all the gas out, collapsing the internal voids and thus reducing insulation.
Heavy gasses may migrate out slower.
Other than that, the heavy gas should actually result in LOWER insulation.
The 'solution' would seem to be using a better sealing compound which leaves down more slowly, rather than recharging a leaky compound.
But it all smells much more like a grab for public military funding based on dubious advantages.
I am sure someone will make a packet from selling their recharge pressure tanks for $500k a piece for no real advantage.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday September 07, @12:09AM (1 child)
Because natural human blubber doesn't act as insulation, due to the fact that blood circulates through it all the way to the outer surface (the skin). That's why obese people aren't in a constant state of overheating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @12:38AM
Plus, when the diver gets out of the water, being able to take the blubber off is a good thing.
As an obese person, I'm certainly trying to take my blubber off. It was a lot more fun putting it on. At least I'm carrying my
blubberemergency food supplies with me wherever I go, just in case.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @12:36AM
Third time in two days I've seen this word used in completely different contexts. I'm 40 and hadn't seen it before, so looked it up on wikipedia.
