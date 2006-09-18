from the clear-improvement? dept.
Running heavy machinery in a quarry environment is a dirty business, involving massive diesel trucks belching out exhaust fumes. But it doesn't have to be. Volvo Construction Equipment has teamed up with Skanska to viability test its Electric Site concept. The project will run for 10 weeks at the latter's Vikan Kross quarry, where Volvo's electric and autonomous machinery will do their thing in a real production environment.
Each transport stage at the test site will be electrified – "from excavation to primary crushing, and transport to secondary crushing" – though Volvo admits that a small amount of diesel will still be used at the Electric Site, which is located near Gothenburg in Sweden. Skanska's working quarry produces materials for the construction industry, including asphalt and cement, and the test operation will run at the same level as it did before the electric heavy machinery rolled in. But it's expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95 percent and, equally as important, shave 25 percent off running costs too.
25% is a big reduction in running costs. If it does materialize, it will serve as an important incentive for industry to eliminate fossil fuels from their operations.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @01:28AM
The men dressed in black robes surrounded the object and began chanting. One amongst them stepped forward, raising his hands towards the sky as he did so. "Let us begin," announced the mysterious figure. Then... everything changed.
Reality itself appeared to warp in response to the man's - Hoitham's - words. Several changes occurred in an instant. One, the object fell unconscious. Two, the object's clothing disappeared and its body was instantly repositioned such that it could be easily mounted. Three, a second anus appeared near the object's original anus. Four, Hoitham's clothing vanished and he teleported behind the object. These events all transpired instantaneously, and pointed to but one conclusion: the grinding of the gears.
Hoitham - the hidden leader of The Black Scripture - moved. The man slid forward, and his cock, which was several feet long and as thick as a grown man's arm, forcibly entered the unconscious woman's anus. Then, after enjoying the sensation to the fullest extent, he slid back out. This completely ordinary process repeated itself again and again. However, while Hoitham's actions were right and proper, his movements were anything but ordinary.
You see, the man's limbs did not move; they did not need to move. Hoitham simply slid back and forth, as if his body was on a track. Furthermore, whenever this great man moved, the sound of gears grinding was produced. To make matters even more bizarre, he was looking up towards the sky the entire time, with his mouth open to the point where he looked like a madman. This was the true ferocity of the most powerful member of the fearsome Black Scripture.
"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!" Hoitham screeched, as his speed increased exponentially. Indeed, the man was now moving at a speed that the brain refused to register, astounding even his fellow compatriots. And the faster Hoitham moved, the greater the pleasure he experienced and the more damage the woman's anus sustained. Eventually, the sound of the gears ceased, and silence reigned supreme once again. Yes, Hoitham had squirted all he had inside of it; he was thus finished.
But it wasn't over yet, oh no. The Black Scripture's other members were eager to have their turns. They stepped forth one by one, with each man becoming more violent than the last. This process continued until the object had been completely destroyed, rendering it as nothing more than a pile of refuse. Now, it was truly over.
With nothing left to do there, the members of The Black Scripture took their leave. What they left behind was a symbol. It was a symbol that embodied the very essence of mankind, of freedom, and of men's rights.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @02:08AM
Read something in a trade mag a few weeks ago about another company making battery powered construction equipment, so this could be a thing in the fairly near future. Sorry, was not able to find the link.
Watched an arborist (tree pruner) working from a diesel-electric hybrid bucket lift a couple of weeks ago. This guy turned on the engine (or it turned on by itself) when the machine moved on its tracks. Once the base was positioned and the outriggers were extended, moving the bucket around the tall tree was nearly silent, powered by electric motors running off the batteries. The loudest noise was his chainsaw.
It wasn't this brand, but something very similar -- https://www.jlg.com/en/equipment/electric-hybrid-boom-lifts [jlg.com]
I guess this is the new thing. I remember when arborists used to climb trees with ropes. I got to know one years ago who would not use a ladder, said they were unsafe! He was happy in a 60 foot (~20 meter) tall tree with his ropes and climbing spikes.