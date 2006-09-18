from the and-later-what? dept.
Wind and solar farms are known to have local effects on heat, humidity and other factors that may be beneficial -- or detrimental -- to the regions in which they are situated. A new climate-modeling study finds that a massive wind and solar installation in the Sahara Desert and neighboring Sahel would increase local temperature, precipitation and vegetation. Overall, the researchers report, the effects would likely benefit the region.
The study, reported in the journal Science, is among the first to model the climate effects of wind and solar installations while taking into account how vegetation responds to changes in heat and precipitation, said lead author Yan Li, a postdoctoral researcher in natural resources and environmental sciences at the University of Illinois.
"Previous modeling studies have shown that large-scale wind and solar farms can produce significant climate change at continental scales," Li said. "But the lack of vegetation feedbacks could make the modeled climate impacts very different from their actual behavior.
Yan Li, Eugenia Kalnay, Safa Motesharrei, Jorge Rivas, Fred Kucharski, Daniel Kirk-Davidoff, Eviatar Bach, Ning Zeng. Climate model shows large-scale wind and solar farms in the Sahara increase rain and vegetation. Science, 2018; 361 (6406): 1019 DOI: 10.1126/science.aar5629
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday September 07, @04:57AM (1 child)
I question the rain claim.
Its been my observation that it takes elevation ( mountain ranges ) to effect the pressure and temperature changes needed to wring the water which was obtained from the ocean out of the air. The air has to come in with sufficient kinetic energy then hit a mountain range, which will cause cooling by reducing air pressure, which drops the dew point low enough to promote precipitation.
Or, if it air flows far enough North or South, the absence of insolation will do the trick. But equatorial desert?
Now, if you have a lot of water in the system already, a rain forest will also provide the temperature differentials to drop the water from the air. Such as in the Amazon, and SouthEast Asia.
Now, putting in thousands of acres of black solar panels... ummm, yeah... you gonna heat the place up a bit too!
Cherish our forests... they are the best thing we have going for this planet.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @05:30AM
Some are more concerned about the acoustic properties of the earth. These are ruined by solar panels, wind mills, coal/oil/etc mines. All of these suggestions are destructive technologies to them.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday September 07, @05:29AM
All of this sounds good ... until the sandworms start showing up.