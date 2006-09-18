Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA's Kepler Telescope Wakes Up, Begins Hunting for Planets Again

posted by mrpg on Friday September 07, @06:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-hunt-is-on dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

A bot called Arthur has collected the following story from the RSS feeds:

The most recent update explains that Kepler embarked on its 19th observation campaign on Aug. 29. It was woken from "sleep mode" but one of its thrusters exhibited "unusual behaviour". The short update also states that the the telescope's "pointing performance" may be adversely affected.

The space telescope, originally launched in March 2009, has had a tumultuous year. The team placed Kepler into hibernation in July, as their new planet-hunter, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), began testing for its own mission. The hibernation-like state was to ensure that the data from Kepler's 18th mission, stored onboard the spacecraft, would be able to make its way back to Earth.

That data was successfully downloaded on Aug. 9, as NASA monitored Kepler's health before placing it into sleep mode on Aug. 24.

Original Submission


«  Large Wind and Solar Farms in the Sahara Would Increase Heat, Rain, Vegetation
NASA's Kepler Telescope Wakes Up, Begins Hunting for Planets Again | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 07, @07:22AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 07, @07:22AM (#731668) Journal

    Kepler just woke up, and it's hunting planets. Isn't earth a planet? And, Kepler is hungry? This is scary.

    Oh, wait, that bear has only been asleep for a couple weeks. Can't be too hungry yet. Maybe he just needs to pee, and go back to bed.

    --
    Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(1)