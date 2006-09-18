from the biodetectives dept.
Probiotics labelled 'quite useless' (AMP link)
A group of scientists in Israel claim foods that are packed with good bacteria - called probiotics - are almost useless.
[...] The team at the Weizmann Institute of Science made their own probiotic cocktail using 11 common good bacteria including strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria. It was given to 25 healthy volunteers for a month. They were then sedated and samples were surgically taken from multiple places in the stomach and small and large intestines.
The researchers were looking to see where bacteria successfully colonised and whether they led to any changes in the activity of the gut. The results in the journal Cell [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.08.041], showed in half of cases the good bacteria went in the mouth and straight out the other end. In the rest, they lingered briefly before being crowded out by our existing microbes.
[...] The research group also looked at the impact of probiotics after a course of antibiotics, which wipe out both good and bad bacteria. Their trial on 46 people, also in the journal Cell [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.08.047], showed it led to delays in the normal healthy bacteria re-establishing themselves.
Dr Elinav added: "Contrary to the current dogma that probiotics are harmless and benefit everyone, these results reveal a new potential adverse side effect of probiotic use with antibiotics that might even bring long-term consequences."
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Friday September 07, @08:00AM (3 children)
What ever would possess someone to go through with this?
I'm all for the advancement of science... but if you're waving sharp implements around inside my stomach, it had better be for a really, really good reason.
(Score: 2) by julian on Friday September 07, @08:07AM (1 child)
Shading in details of our understanding of the microbiome and how it affects human health seems fairly worthwhile to me.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday September 07, @08:20AM
If anything, do it during colonoscopies.
Everytime you mess around with this kind of thing, you take a huge risk that something doesn't come out right. ( pun intended )
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @08:58AM
not that sharp. it's pretty routine, actually.
they just send a rubber tube through your mouth into the stomach, and take samples (I don't think they need to cut anything, it's more like a swab). and they do the same through your butt.
the anesthesia is done just because it's unpleasant to be filled up like a balloon (pretty painful, actually), and this does need to happen in order for the camera at the tip of the tube to work properly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 07, @08:18AM
I get the strong idea that each of us will generally initiate and maintain our intestinal flora as a matter of just living and eating. My guess the stuff we need is all around us, and we will generally call it "filth", but we need it. However, once its in, it will achieve homeostasis in a matter of a few days.
I derive this belief from some antibiotics I took once. It was for some dental work, but it seemed to wreak major havoc in the GI tract. Nothing seemed to be working right. It seemed more like some sort of chemical processing plant all gone kaput. Things weren't coming out with the correct consistency, color, or odor. I was almost driven to the point I was going to willingly eat human dung if that's what its gonna take to reboot the system. Well, dogs do it all the time.
About a week later, the right stuff got in, multiplied, re-established homeostasis, and all went back to normal.
Except I now have a deep respect for all the other life I have within me, and have no intention of taking anymore of those tetracycline pills.
If I have to have an antibiotic, I'm gonna insist on the intravenous route to try to spare the intestinal flora and fauna.
Or, now that I know about "probiotics", I'll try that first. But it seems to be overkill if you are already at homeostasis. Just gonna waste it, as its like putting more water in a bucket that's already running over.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 07, @09:19AM
Consistent with what this canopic jug submission [soylentnews.org] says, the BBC AMP link appears to take an additional 8 seconds longer to load. And right at the very beginning is this:
Kinda fucked.
