AMD is keeping the 20-year legacy of the Athlon brand alive with its new Athlon 200GE processors that come armed with Radeon Vega 3 graphics. AMD is bringing the new dual-core, four-thread Athlon 200G processor to market on Sept 8 for a mere $55. But it will be joined by beefier 220GE and 240GE processors in Q4 2018.

AMD is also introducing an Athlon Pro 200GE model and the new second-gen Ryzen Pro series for the professional/commercial market. The Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X, Pro 2700, and Ryzen 5 Pro 2600 models will come to market this year, but will debut in OEM systems from Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Launch times will vary by company.

[...] The Athlon 200GE does support the AVX instruction set, which is an advantage over Intel's Pentium and Celeron families. The new Athlon processors likely feature the same underlying design as the Raven Ridge 2200G and 2400G processors, albeit with a pared-down feature set that allows the company to sell Raven Ridge die that suffered defects during the manufacturing process.

[...] The Athlon 200GE only comes with 3 Vega CUs, which is quite the step down from the Raven Ridge 2200G's eight CUs. AMD claims the Athlon 200GE can handle 720p gaming with integrated graphics in various eSports-class titles, and also claims the processor provides enough performance to deliver solid performance when paired with a discrete graphics card, like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050.