AMD is launching a low-priced Zen APU on Sept. 8:
AMD is keeping the 20-year legacy of the Athlon brand alive with its new Athlon 200GE processors that come armed with Radeon Vega 3 graphics. AMD is bringing the new dual-core, four-thread Athlon 200G processor to market on Sept 8 for a mere $55. But it will be joined by beefier 220GE and 240GE processors in Q4 2018.
AMD is also introducing an Athlon Pro 200GE model and the new second-gen Ryzen Pro series for the professional/commercial market. The Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X, Pro 2700, and Ryzen 5 Pro 2600 models will come to market this year, but will debut in OEM systems from Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Launch times will vary by company.
[...] The Athlon 200GE does support the AVX instruction set, which is an advantage over Intel's Pentium and Celeron families. The new Athlon processors likely feature the same underlying design as the Raven Ridge 2200G and 2400G processors, albeit with a pared-down feature set that allows the company to sell Raven Ridge die that suffered defects during the manufacturing process.
[...] The Athlon 200GE only comes with 3 Vega CUs, which is quite the step down from the Raven Ridge 2200G's eight CUs. AMD claims the Athlon 200GE can handle 720p gaming with integrated graphics in various eSports-class titles, and also claims the processor provides enough performance to deliver solid performance when paired with a discrete graphics card, like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050.
220GE is based on the previous-generation "14nm" Zen, rather than being a "12nm" Zen+ part. The TDP is 35W. It is the very first Zen-based CPU to not support overclocking, although it does support memory overclocking. It supports 4K displays, USB 3.1, and NVMe SSDs.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 07, @10:48PM
Didn't we decide several horrible bugs ago that hyperthreading was a bad idea?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 07, @10:50PM (1 child)
Isn't that like ancient, or something? They've had dual core CPU's since - well - uhhhh - maybe we should ask Aristarchus.
But, almost seriously, dual cores just don't seem very exciting. My wife runs an octocore, and I run dual hexacores. Either of our computers *can be* bogged down. I've seen hardware similar to her octocore brought to it's knees with malware. Careless programming can do the same - of course that could be considered malware too.
In a cell phone or some portable devices, dual core doesn't seem bad. But, these aren't mobile chips, exactly, right?
The pricing seems nice enough, I guess. Still . . . it ultimately looks like consumer trash.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 07, @10:59PM
It's probably just fine for an HTPC.
Both AMD and Intel are pushing more cores than most people can use. Exciting, yes, future-proofing, sure, but still... 28-32 cores!!111
Compare the single threaded performance / $ of this and other chips.
Dual core chips could have higher frequencies than quad/octo, although not in this case obviously.
Even though you can get a pretty good Ryzen chip for about $100, somebody out there might need to save those bucks.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday September 07, @10:51PM
These things, if consumers have any sense (alas, there lies the fatal flaw in this cunning plan...) should completely displace the Celeron and Pentium G-series. I'd much rather have a 200/220/240GE than whatever Intel is calling their cut-down, bargain-bin, "we hate you so screw naming consistency" Pentiums and Celerons. OEMs would be smart to snarf the entire supply along with a bunch of A320 boards for cheap-but-zippy client PCs.
