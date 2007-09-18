from the up-in-smoke dept.
More baby boomers turning to cannabis, study says
Seniors are increasingly passing the pipe. About 9% of US adults between the ages of 50 and 64 have used marijuana at least once during the survey year, while 3% of those over 65 have done so, new research finds.
For middle-age adults, the percentage of cannabis users has doubled over nearly a decade, according to the study, published Thursday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. Older adults have seen a seven-fold increase in that period.
Though marijuana use is increasing among older Americans, "most of these people are not first-time users," said Joseph Palamar, senior study author and an associate professor in the Department of Population Health at New York University Langone Medical Center. "I don't think we need to worry about millions of older people trying weed for the first time," he said. "At least not yet."
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @01:10AM (3 children)
They aren't about to get pregnant. They don't need to drive to work anymore. Their kids are grown, so lung disease and cancer won't be making orphans. We're just waiting for them to die anyway, so if they want to hallucinate and lose all motivation to do anything besides smoke... fine. That is totally fine.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday September 08, @01:35AM
My Grandpa was an old-skool military officer. Later in life he developed some nasty ailments which involved having his face nuked off, and since he was not yet at the EOL stage but hated unionists and drug-abusing hippie commie pinkos, San Diego's best scientists decided to give him Marinol (this was before weed was legal). He didn't know any better, he trusted the doctors to prescribe him the right medication.
Shortly afterward, he told his wife, for the first time in her life, that he loves her.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @01:54AM (1 child)
"We're just waiting for them to die anyway ..."
.
That's funny, some of us baby boomers are looking forward to watching YOU die.
I'm a baby boomer. I was a tunnel rat. Look that up and see if you think I would be
scared of you.
I'd love to meet you and teach you some respect for your elders, you little shit stain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @02:09AM
Of course you're not scared; you have a shitton of money and you're a selfish asshole who plans to be buried with your fortune. You secretly wish you could destroy the entire world when you die because nobody else deserves to live after you're dead.
Fucking die right now, you piece of shit.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Snotnose on Saturday September 08, @01:18AM (3 children)
And say they were smoking all along. I have several friends that smoked for years. Medical weed became available in California, half of them got the card. The other half kept on toking. Now that it's legal they're fine admitting they smoke weed.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday September 08, @01:25AM
This is true. Now that weed is legal to buy here, go to any pot store and you will get a true multigenerational paradise. And unlike the "tolerant" pot-smoking baby-boomers in San Francisco, the ones are are actually friendly and talkative.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday September 08, @01:42AM (1 child)
Well, those that weren't actual hippies certainly knew enough of them. I'm amazed it's not closer to 25%.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday September 08, @02:16AM
Sometimes, the oldeads were the ones who bought us our weed while we were scrappy punks willing to ride our bicycles across town for a mere nickelbag of low-grade pot smuggled through the cow's ass. Those old fuckers owned their own homes so we could smoke in there while shooting the shit with them. In their previous lives, they were executives, machinists, high-school teachers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Saturday September 08, @01:38AM
I agree with most comments who already made the point about baby boomers just being open about it now, and being counted.
Another reason though, A life of hard work can leave your body pretty badly beat up and make most of your remaining time constant pain. I was having a beer with a friend's uncle at a cookout. Moving heavy shit for most of his adult life. He pretty much only drinks Miller Lite, and does that mostly non-stop until bed. He's not even drunk at that point (it's miller lite), just enough to edge out the pain. Legal cannabis would probably do him a lot of good.
