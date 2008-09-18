Not surprisingly, men are more likely to sleep naked than women – though more than half of women still report sleeping without any clothes. Only 39 percent of Boomers sleep in the buff, compared with nearly 65 percent of Millennials, the survey found.

Relationships seem to relax people's sleeping habits, with 72 percent of nude sleepers report being in a relationship, compared to only only half of single people. More than half of people who sleep nude report that their partner does, too.

[...] Nearly 70 percent of respondents who sleep naked said they do so because they're more comfortable without clothes. About 58 percent said nude sleeping was relaxing, and 54 percent said it improves their sleep. (Roughly 15 percent said they sleep naked to keep their genitals "free and happy.")