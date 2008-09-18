Stories
Sleeping in the Nude

posted by martyb on Saturday September 08, @05:51AM
from the Different-type-of-buffers dept.
News

stretch611 writes:

According to a new survey of over 1,000 people across the country, 58 percent say they sleep in the nude.

Not surprisingly, men are more likely to sleep naked than women – though more than half of women still report sleeping without any clothes. Only 39 percent of Boomers sleep in the buff, compared with nearly 65 percent of Millennials, the survey found.

Relationships seem to relax people's sleeping habits, with 72 percent of nude sleepers report being in a relationship, compared to only only half of single people. More than half of people who sleep nude report that their partner does, too.

[...] Nearly 70 percent of respondents who sleep naked said they do so because they're more comfortable without clothes. About 58 percent said nude sleeping was relaxing, and 54 percent said it improves their sleep. (Roughly 15 percent said they sleep naked to keep their genitals "free and happy.")

So... all? or Nothing?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @06:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @06:07AM (#732068)

    Underwear is a requirement.

    First of all, consider flopping. Genitals flopping around will prevent sleep.

    Second of all, consider attacks. Underwear gives you precious moments to save yourself. Even if you didn't marry Lorena Bobbit, who might bob it, what about the pussy? I mean the carnivorous feline pet. It could eat you out.

    Always wear protection.

  • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday September 08, @06:10AM (2 children)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 08, @06:10AM (#732069) Journal

    Not surprisingly, men are more likely to sleep naked than women

    Why is this not surprising? Is there something inherent male in sleeping naked?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @06:33AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @06:33AM (#732073)

      I'm replying to this article naked, whyTF would I put a tie on to go to bed (I compare myself to Yogi bear because we share a reaonably common ethical baseline).

  • (Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday September 08, @06:17AM

    by archfeld (4650) <treboreel@live.com> on Saturday September 08, @06:17AM (#732070) Journal

    I sleep in loose cotton PJ bottoms because my GF's 14 year old daughter stays with us frequently and that would be awkward, not to mention an 03:00 run to the bathroom is cold. I also have trouble getting a foot in the master bathroom or the closet in our shared bedroom.

  • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Saturday September 08, @07:30AM

    by Subsentient (1111) <subsentientNO@SPAMuniverse2.us> on Saturday September 08, @07:30AM (#732077) Homepage Journal

    I sleep in whatever I was wearing before I decided I was going to sleep.
    Jeans, shorts, sweatpants, doesn't matter. I keep my shirt on too.

    I guess it's because I just don't care that much, maybe I'm just one of those people who isn't bothered much by clothes.

