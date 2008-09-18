from the there-goes-the-neighborhood dept.
Pluto a Planet? New Research from UCF Suggests Yes
The reason Pluto lost its planet status is not valid, according to new research from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. In 2006, the International Astronomical Union, a global group of astronomy experts, established a definition of a planet that required it to "clear" its orbit, or in other words, be the largest gravitational force in its orbit. [...] [Philip] Metzger, who is lead author on the study, reviewed scientific literature from the past 200 years and found only one publication -- from 1802 -- that used the clearing-orbit requirement to classify planets, and it was based on since-disproven reasoning.
[...] The planetary scientist said that the literature review showed that the real division between planets and other celestial bodies, such as asteroids, occurred in the early 1950s when Gerard Kuiper published a paper that made the distinction based on how they were formed. However, even this reason is no longer considered a factor that determines if a celestial body is a planet, Metzger said.
[...] Instead, Metzger recommends classifying a planet based on if it is large enough that its gravity allows it to become spherical in shape. "And that's not just an arbitrary definition, Metzger said. "It turns out this is an important milestone in the evolution of a planetary body, because apparently when it happens, it initiates active geology in the body." Pluto, for instance, has an underground ocean, a multilayer atmosphere, organic compounds, evidence of ancient lakes and multiple moons, he said. "It's more dynamic and alive than Mars," Metzger said. "The only planet that has more complex geology is the Earth."
Planet Ceres, please.
The Reclassification of Asteroids from Planets to Non-Planets (DOI: 10.1016/j.icarus.2018.08.026) (DX)
Related: Pluto May Regain Status as Planet
Earth is a "Dwarf Planet" Because it has not Cleared its Orbit
Related Stories
The internet is abuzz with rumors that Pluto may rejoin the official list of Planets around the Sun. Scientific American lists some new findings supporting Pluto's planetary status, including a Methane atmosphere and a new (larger) estimate of its diameter.
The Real fireworks, however, are political. According to USA Today the real issue is a turf battle in the IAU between Owen Gingerich, the chair of the IAU Planet Definition Committee, and Gareth Williams, associate director of the IAU's Minor Planet Center. At least they're not being secretive about it; the two of them took to the stage on September 18th 2014 and had a public debate on the topic. The sticking point for the Minor Planet Center is that the current IAU definition requires a planet to have "cleared its neighborhood", which Pluto has not (it crosses orbits with Neptune).
Dimitar Sasselov, director of the Harvard Origins of Life Initiative, offered a third opinion in the debate from an Exoplanet researcher's perspective. Sasselov argued that the IAU's definition of planet also requires orbit around our sun, with the ridiculous conclusion that none of the exoplanets we've discovered are actually planets. He then suggested a new definition that laid aside the Sol-specific and cleared-neighborhood requirements. The audience full of Harvard students voted to accept this definition and reinstate Pluto as a planet. It remains to be seen whether the results of this debate swayed the minds and hearts of the Minor Planet Center or the IAU as a whole.
The full debate can be seen on the Youtube channel ObsNights.
I think my favorite commentary on this comes from IanHoppe of AL.com:
I'd like to take a moment to say that this discussion is not a point against the scientific enterprise. Rather, this search for distinct and specific definitions is part of the exercise of good science. We'll sort all of this out eventually. It may just mean the reprinting of textbooks. Again. In other news: Pluto is a dark, frozen rock in the outer recesses of our solar system and does not care in the least how we classify it.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
It turns out that Earth is not a planet. Asteroid 2016 H03, first spotted on April 27, 2016, by the Pan-STARRS 1 asteroid survey telescope on Haleakala, Hawaii, is a companion of Earth, too distant to be considered a true satellite.
"Since 2016 HO3 loops around our planet, but never ventures very far away as we both go around the sun, we refer to it as a quasi-satellite of Earth," said Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object (NEO) Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
Asteroid 2016 H03 is proof that Earth has not cleared the neighborhood around its orbit. Therefore, under the definition of a planet vigorously defended by the IAU [International Astronomical Union] since the adoption of Resolution 5A on August 24, 2006, Earth is a 'dwarf planet' because it has not cleared its orbit, which is the only criteria of their definition that Pluto fails. (I think we'll eventually discover that very few of the 'planets' have cleared their orbits).
Most of us who were baffled by the IAUs declaration and outraged at the obvious discrimination of Pluto knew there was something wrong, even if we couldn't put our finger on it — we just 'knew' Pluto was a planet, right?
[...] Here's what all of us non-scientists intuitively understood all along: "A planet is defined as an astronomical body that "has not undergone nuclear fusion, and having sufficient self-gravitation to assume a spheroidal shape" — in other words, it's round and not on fire.
How could the distinguished scientists be so wrong?
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @08:40AM
I was looking for a study that simulates solar system formation and reports what percent of the time something similar to the earth moon system forms (eg a moon tidally locked, circular orbit around earth and convex around the sun, the right mix of size and distances for near perfect eclipses, etc). What Im getting at is: how anomalous is the moon given current theories?
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Saturday September 08, @09:05AM
If Pluto is a "planet", then so are dozens (thousands, probably, when we find them all) of KBOs and other outer-system objects.
If that's the mess you want to create, then keep up the whinging, otherwise, please, get a life and quit making all this silly racket. You CANNOT have "9" in any rational system.
Various objects have been classified as "planets" over the millenia, but the current "rocky, inner", "gas giants", "ice giants" set, particularly with the plethora of moons, is enough to keep us busy until we can usefully explore the region beyond Nepture.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 08, @09:13AM
it's a gaseous giant. Same with Saturn, except Saturn is a ringed gaseous giant.
Now every former planet can be a unique snowflake. Let the labeling commence.
Uranus and Neptune are Ice Giants
Mercury is an inferior planet
Venus and Earth are terrestrial planets.
Pluto's a dwarf planet
In fact, iun reality, there are no planets, just naming labels.
Mars? OK...well, Mars is stupid. Let's call it a red planet.