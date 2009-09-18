from the we-are-deeply-sorry-is-the-new-black dept.
British Airways is warning customers that it suffered a hack attack that compromised up to 380,000 customers' payment cards as well as personal data over a 15-day period. Security experts say all breach victims should immediately contact their credit or debit card provider.
[...] The breach began at 10:58 p.m. on Aug. 21 persisted until 9:45 p.m. British Standard Time on Sept. 5, says the airline, which is part of Madrid-based International Airlines Group.
[...] "We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously," Cruz says in a statement.
Source: https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/hacker-flies-away-british-airways-customer-data-a-11474
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Sunday September 09, @03:18AM
They all say they take security seriously but then spend a total of $2.00 on it, and they hire fatty from Jurassic Park to do it.
This won't change until there are true consequences to the CEO on down.
Bad security? Kirk took the fall for it cos he's in charge... what's the CEO doing?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 09, @03:26AM
The title makes it sound like all this data was just lying around, and some passenger picked it up as he boarded a plane.
Or, maybe it's a romance story - the hacker and the data fell in love, and flew away together.
Such a title isn't terribly unusual, but it's disconcerting to click a link which seems professional (bankinfosecurity.com) to find this sort of clickbait. I suppose it's my own fault. Any nitwit can give their site a professional sounding name, right? I shouldn't presume that this one is as good as the onion.
