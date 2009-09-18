British Airways is warning customers that it suffered a hack attack that compromised up to 380,000 customers' payment cards as well as personal data over a 15-day period. Security experts say all breach victims should immediately contact their credit or debit card provider.

[...] The breach began at 10:58 p.m. on Aug. 21 persisted until 9:45 p.m. British Standard Time on Sept. 5, says the airline, which is part of Madrid-based International Airlines Group.

[...] "We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously," Cruz says in a statement.