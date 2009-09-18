In computing, the term legacy system has come to mean an application or a technology originally crafted decades ago, one important to the success of an enterprise, and which at least some people consider obsolete.

But age alone does not make something obsolete – we still read and appreciate Shakespeare a half-millenium after his death, and paper clips from over 100 years ago are still familiar to us today, We must recognize that software is also part of our technical and cultural heritage (see Software Heritage).

As in much else in our daily lives, legacy and heritage are intertwined.