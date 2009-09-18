Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Heritage and Legacy of M (MUMPS) and the Future of YottaDB

posted by martyb on Sunday September 09, @02:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the all-that's-old-is-new-again dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

Database engineer K.S. Bhaskar has written about how YottaDB relates to M, also known as MUMPS. MUMPS, a fast, cross-platform nosql database standard (ISO/IEC 11756:1999), can even be found powering health care and financial systems.

In computing, the term legacy system has come to mean an application or a technology originally crafted decades ago, one important to the success of an enterprise, and which at least some people consider obsolete.

But age alone does not make something obsolete – we still read and appreciate Shakespeare a half-millenium after his death, and paper clips from over 100 years ago are still familiar to us today, We must recognize that software is also part of our technical and cultural heritage (see Software Heritage).

As in much else in our daily lives, legacy and heritage are intertwined.

Original Submission


«  Of Science, Extinctions and Perversity
The Heritage and Legacy of M (MUMPS) and the Future of YottaDB | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @03:14PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @03:14PM (#732484)

    But ...
    - is YottaDB web scale?
    - does YottaDB have kickass benchmarks?
    - does YottaDB have sharding?

(1)