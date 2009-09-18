from the climate-needs-some-serious-debugging dept.
Pests to eat more crops in warmer world
Insects will be at the heart of worldwide crop losses as the climate warms up, predicts a US study. Scientists estimate the pests will be eating 10-25% more wheat, rice and maize across the globe for each one degree rise in climate temperature.
Warming drives insect energy use and prompts them to eat more. Their populations can also increase. This is bound to put pressure on the world's leading cereal crops, says study co-author Curtis Deutsch.
"Insect pests currently consume the equivalent of one out of every 12 loaves of bread (before they ever get made). By the end of this century, if climate change continues unabated, insects will be eating more than two loaves of every 12 that could have been made," the University of Washington, US, researcher told BBC News.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday September 09, @05:36PM
Pesticides to the rescue! Organophosphates for everyone!
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Sunday September 09, @05:43PM
Most agree that a hot lunch tastes better than a cold one.
(Score: 0) by XivLacuna on Sunday September 09, @05:55PM
Liberal types think global warming is man made. Conservative types think it is either natural or not real.
With the man made variant, we could go back to living like we did before the 1900s. But this won't do anything if it is the Sun that is heating us up.
A better option that'll cover both of those is a solar shade of some sorts at L1 to block some of the light from the Sun from hitting the Earth. This way we can continue to make use of technology. If global warming is a complete lie then we can just deorbit the solar shade or salvage the materials for something else.