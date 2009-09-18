Stories
Mercedes Unveils First Tesla Rival in $12 Billion Attack

posted by martyb on Sunday September 09, @07:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the shameless-plug...ins? dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Mercedes Unveils First Tesla Rival in $12 Billion Attack

Mercedes-Benz, the world's largest maker of luxury cars, is rolling out its first in a series of battery-powered models, adding to a growing array of high-end brands targeting Tesla Inc.

The Mercedes EQC crossover starts production in the first half of next year, part of a plan to develop its EQ electric line, Daimler AG Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche told reporters in Stockholm at the model's world premiere. The company intended to invest 10 billion euros ($12 billion) in its electric-vehicle push but has ended up spending "more than that," he said Tuesday, without specifying figures.

"There is no alternative to betting on electric cars, and we're going all in," Zetsche said. "It is starting right now."

The car joins the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-tron and Jaguar I-Pace in putting pressure on Tesla as the California-based carmaker struggles to hit Model 3 production targets and earn profits. Mercedes plans to assemble the EQC at its factory in Bremen, where the automaker also makes its best-selling C-Class sedan. Daimler will build the car in China for the local market.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @07:40PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @07:40PM (#732542)

    German cars with electronic power train? German electronics?

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday September 09, @07:42PM (1 child)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday September 09, @07:42PM (#732544)

    Makes one wonder: was that $12B just sitting around waiting for a worthy moon-shot project, or were they investing similar sums in advanced cup-holder design and pneumatic door closer refinements during the past 10 years? If it was being put into worthy R&D, I suppose those areas of R&D are dead now, or at least $12B poorer than they used to be.

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday September 09, @07:44PM (4 children)

    by crafoo (6639) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 09, @07:44PM (#732545)

    As we all know, nothing new or interesting comes from GM, Ford, or Chrysler. Furthermore, what Italian and GB manufacturers are left are still trying to nail down electronics and finally fix all of those dashboard electrical fires. German auto manufacturers innovate and perfects new technology. GM rips it off 5-10 years later, poorly. Ford and Chrysler build the fatally flawed cheap versions. GB adds the wood panelling and double-stiched leather.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 09, @07:57PM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Sunday September 09, @07:57PM (#732552) Journal

      "Interesting" doesn't pay the bills [cnbc.com]:

      The electric automaker has $9.5 billion in long-term debt as of the end of the June quarter. Credit ratings agency Moody's most recently lowered its outlook on Tesla's situation to negative from stable, citing "significant shortfall" in the Model 3 production rate and a tight financial situation.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday September 09, @08:12PM

        by crafoo (6639) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 09, @08:12PM (#732560)

        True. I heard Ford was considering dropping everything but trucks, SUVs, and maybe fleet vehicles.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @08:06PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @08:06PM (#732557)

      Bimmers perfected spontaneous combustiion. Even parked bimmers blow up in flame.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @08:22PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @08:22PM (#732565)

      another anti-Tesla journalism hit piece

  • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Sunday September 09, @08:05PM

    by stretch611 (6199) on Sunday September 09, @08:05PM (#732556)

    Does it include a (funny) cigarette lighter? preferably with a roach clip.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @08:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 09, @08:25PM (#732568)

    hehehehehhbeee

