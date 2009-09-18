Stories
Privacy Expert and WikiLeaks Consultant, Arjen Kamphuis, Still Missing

posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 10, @07:17AM
News

canopic jug writes:

Arjen Kamphuis, privacy expert from The Netherlands and consultant for Wikileaks, has disappeared and was last seen Bodø, Norway back in August after checking out of his hotel. He has not been seen since and no details are available yet. Heavy summarizes what little is known at this date and Norwegian police have started looking for him.

    Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @07:55AM

    Have the checked the Ecuadorian embassy in Norway?

      Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @08:39AM

      If the Swedes don't know about any sexual relationship to mask an extraordinary rendition request from the Americans, there's no reason to look in the Ecuadorian embassy.

      Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @08:40AM

      Have they checked whether any swedish women had consensual sex with him?

