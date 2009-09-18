18/09/09/2346228 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 10, @07:17AM
Arjen Kamphuis, privacy expert from The Netherlands and consultant for Wikileaks, has disappeared and was last seen Bodø, Norway back in August after checking out of his hotel. He has not been seen since and no details are available yet. Heavy summarizes what little is known at this date and Norwegian police have started looking for him.
Privacy Expert and WikiLeaks Consultant, Arjen Kamphuis, Still Missing

(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @07:55AM (2 children)
Have the checked the Ecuadorian embassy in Norway?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @08:39AM
If the Swedes don't know about any sexual relationship to mask an extraordinary rendition request from the Americans, there's no reason to look in the Ecuadorian embassy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @08:40AM
Have they checked whether any swedish women had consensual sex with him?