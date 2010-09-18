from the who-you-calling-a-cat-lady? dept.
Loneliness is a serious public-health problem:
Doctors and policymakers in the rich world are increasingly worried about loneliness. Campaigns to reduce it have been launched in Britain, Denmark and Australia. In Japan the government has surveyed hikikomori, or "people who shut themselves in their homes". Last year Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon-general of the United States, called loneliness an epidemic, likening its impact on health to obesity or smoking 15 cigarettes per day. In January Theresa May, the British prime minister, appointed a minister for loneliness.
That the problem exists is obvious; its nature and extent are not. Obesity can be measured on scales. But how to weigh an emotion? Researchers start by distinguishing several related conditions. Loneliness is not synonymous with social isolation (how often a person meets or speaks to friends and family) or with solitude (which implies a choice to be alone).
Instead researchers define loneliness as perceived social isolation, a feeling of not having the social contacts one would like. Of course, the objectively isolated are much more likely than the average person to feel lonely. But loneliness can also strike those with seemingly ample friends and family. Nor is loneliness always a bad thing. John Cacioppo, an American psychologist who died in March, called it a reflex honed by natural selection. Early humans would have been at a disadvantage if isolated from a group, he noted, so it makes sense for loneliness to stir a desire for company. Transient loneliness still serves that purpose today. The problem comes when it is prolonged.
[...] A study published in 2010 using this scale estimated that 35% of Americans over 45 were lonely. Of these 45% had felt this way for at least six years; a further 32% for one to five years. In 2013 Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS), by dint of asking a simple question, classed 25% of people aged 52 or over as "sometimes lonely" with an extra 9% "often lonely".
Other evidence points to the extent of isolation. For 41% of Britons over 65, TV or a pet is their main source of company, according to Age UK, a charity. In Japan more than half a million people stay at home for at least six months at a time, making no contact with the outside world, according to a report by the government in 2016. Another government study reckons that 15% of Japanese regularly eat alone. A popular TV show is called "The Solitary Gourmet".
[...] The idea that loneliness is bad for your health is not new. One early job of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the Yukon region was to keep tabs on the well-being of gold prospectors who might go months without human contact. Evidence points to the benign power of a social life. Suicides fall during football World Cups, for example, maybe because of the transient feeling of community.
But only recently has medicine studied the links between relationships and health. In 2015 a meta-analysis led by Julianne Holt-Lunstad of Brigham Young University, in Utah, synthesised 70 papers, through which 3.4m participants were followed over an average of seven years. She found that those classed as lonely had a 26% higher risk of dying, and those living alone a 32% higher chance, after accounting for differences in age and health status.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 10, @02:19PM (2 children)
Who here seriously does not prefer being around their pet to most people?
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday September 10, @02:46PM (1 child)
Put me in that camp. An animal is a poor substitute for real human contact and it's a sad state with people have become so disagreeable that it becomes socially acceptable.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 10, @03:31PM
I mean, I can appreciate that, but it also makes it clear you're 100% not "one of the good ones" who I'd actually enjoy being around.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Monday September 10, @02:37PM (1 child)
I have never been at peace as much as when I am resting in my chosen solitude.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Monday September 10, @02:39PM
'alone'
(Score: 0, Troll) by bradley13 on Monday September 10, @02:46PM (2 children)
There are a couple of advice columns that I read semi-regularly. Therapy this, therapy that. Lots of "snowflake" problems, where a sound kick in the ass seems like the best therapy of all.
It strikes me that life must be pretty good, for people to have these kinds of problems. To have time to suffer these problems, one must already have covered all of the lower levels of Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs: they're fed, watered and safe. Sure enough: in TFA they "surveyed nationally representative samples of people in three rich countries."
If someone is lonely, they could join a club. Volunteer for a charity. Go to church. Sign up for a course. If someone can't be bothered to do anything about it, well, there's this tiny violin that plays a particular song...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @02:55PM
A look, another internet know-it-all who does not have the problem, but knows everything about it among everything else.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @03:00PM
Fucking morons that don't believe in or understand depression have views like this.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @02:48PM (1 child)
> a minister for loneliness.
We are all alone, only introverts can deal with the reality.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday September 10, @03:53PM
The original purpose of penitentiaries was so that people could comtemplate, reflect, or pray.
Now we have the isolation, combined with loud noisy blinking animated lights all around us to give the illusion of excitement. And drugs of all kinds.
People should be happier than ever.
The problem is on the inside. It always was. In every age.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Kilo110 on Monday September 10, @02:49PM
It's so much easier to cloister oneself with the advent of the internet. Find that one echo chamber that suits your tastes and you've a lifetime of validation and "companionship" at your fingertips. Order all necessities off amazon and you don't even have you leave your home.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @03:24PM
I have pornhub
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday September 10, @03:48PM
There might be a semi objective measure for loneliness.
Q. How much do you use social media?
Add up the points from the following items. If you score more than 10 points, you've discovered what is contributing to your problem.
If you use Facebook, add 500 points.
If you use Twitter, add 275 points.
If you use Instagram add 425 points.
If you use WhatsApp add 300 points.