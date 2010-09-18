But at the end of last month, the team of security researchers at Paragon Initiative, known for their strong background in cryptography, have taken a close look at this new protocol making its way into browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

In a security audit, researchers say they identified various issues with the algorithms used to generate the attestation keys (signatures).

They point out that the W3C WebAuthn specification recommends the use of outdated algorithms such as the FIDO Alliance's Elliptic Curve (EC) Direct Anonymous Attestation (DAA), or RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5.

The Paragon team detailed a long list of issues with both algorithms in a technical report, here, but in short, they are vulnerable to quite a few known cryptographic attacks. In particular, they took an issue with the use of RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5.

"PKCS1v1.5 is bad. The exploits are almost old enough to legally drink alcohol in the United States," they said.