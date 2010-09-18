from the the-positive-side-of-skynet dept.
Robot drone could protect Great Barrier Reef by killing crown-of-thorns starfish
An underwater drone that can keep watch over the Great Barrier Reef's health and kill invading species is ready to be put to the test.
Researchers from Queensland University of Technology say their robot reef protector can monitor coral bleaching, water quality, pest species, pollution and sediment buildup. It has also been trained to detect crown-of-thorns starfish with 99% accuracy and can inject the coral-eating starfish with vinegar or bile salts, both deadly to the invasive predator.
Professor Matthew Dunbabin said RangerBot was not only autonomous but could also stay under water three times longer than a human diver and operate in all weather conditions. "It's an impressive piece of technology, [it's] also deliberately low cost to allow production to be scaled up once the next level of operational testing is completed and all the necessary approvals are in place," he said on Friday.
Dunbabin said the team hoped to eventually launch the drones up the length of the 2,300-kilometre long reef.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday September 10, @04:32PM
I'm getting conditioned into thinking whenever I read the word Drone we are talking about an r/c air apparatus like in the summary. Gotta get that out of my head and back onto what it actually means, like here. They even say in the first sentence the proper, "underwater drone."
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday September 10, @05:27PM
Despite what TFA implies, this starfish is native to the area. In the last few decades, there have been several population surges. While not entirely understood, there seem to be two primary causes: (1) a lack of predators, due to overfishing), and (2) high concentrations of nutrients in the water, leading to survival of more larvae, due to agricultural runoff polluted with fertilizers.
The idea of sending robots down to kill of large numbers of a native species? Seems like an idea pre-programmed to backfire. How about addressing the primary causes, instead?
