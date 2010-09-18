from the maxwell's-systemd dept.
Could a 'demon' help create a quantum computer? Physicists implement a version of Maxwell's famous thought experiment for reducing entropy:
The second law of thermodynamics states that the entropy -- sometimes thought of as disorder -- of a system cannot decrease over time. One of the consequences of this law is that it precludes the possibility of a perpetual motion device. Around 1870, James Clerk Maxwell proposed a thought experiment in which a demon could open and close a gate between two chambers of gas, allowing warmer atoms to pass in one direction and cooler atoms to pass in the other. This sorting, which required no energy input, would result in a reduction of entropy in the system and a temperature difference between the two chambers that could be used as a heat pump to perform work, thus violating the second law.
"Later work has shown that the demon doesn't actually violate the second law and subsequently there have been many attempts to devise experimental systems that behave like the demon," said [physics professor David] Weiss. "There have been some successes at very small scales, but we've created a system in which we can manipulate a large number of atoms, organizing them in a way that reduces the system's entropy, just like the demon."
The researchers use lasers to trap and cool atoms in a three-dimensional lattice with 125 positions arranged as a 5 by 5 by 5 cube. They then randomly fill about half of the positions in the lattice with atoms. By adjusting the polarization of the laser traps, the researchers can move atoms individually or in groups, reorganizing the randomly distributed atoms to fully fill either 5 by 5 by 2 or 4 by 4 by 3 subsets of the lattice.
"Because the atoms are cooled to almost as low a temperature as possible, the entropy of the system is almost entirely defined by the random configuration of the atoms within the lattice," said Weiss. "In systems where the atoms are not super-cooled, the vibration of the atoms makes up the majority of the system's entropy. In such a system, organizing the atoms does little to change the entropy, but in our experiment, we show that organizing the atoms lowers the entropy within the system by a factor of about 2.4."
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @07:34PM (1 child)
So they introduced an outside force - the lasers - into this "system" to cool the atoms. Where did the heat from the atoms go?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @07:36PM
Springs. The sound of springs could be heard from within the room. From the sound, most people would guess that someone was bouncing around on a bed. And they would be correct. Within the room, and on top of the small bed, was... a blob.
It could only be described as a blob. No, if one looked closely, they would see that it was actually a man. It was a man whose head contained no hair except on the sides; a man whose face was filled with craters and fat rolls; a man whose eyes were so small that they could only be described as beads; and a man whose level of energy belied his appearance. This man's name was Howwy.
Howwy bounced on the bed with glee. In fact, despite the man's otherwise hideous appearance, one could say that this bouncing man was truly adorable. The man was alone, and yet he was having so much fun. Wait, alone? No, there was something else there.
Howwy lifted his head up, and a string of saliva connected his mouth to something else's. The thing's eyes were dead; it was to the point where most people would reach the conclusion that it itself was dead. However, this was not the case. You see, the little girl had simply given up all hope; her screams, cries, and begs for mercy did not cause the man to stop, after all, so what was the point? Thus, the naked little girl simply laid motionlessly on the bed and let the man do as he pleased. And that was precisely what Howwy did, until he noticed that the girl was no longer reacting to being violated. The man clicked his tongue and grabbed the girl's head with his fat, grubby hands. Then-
Snap!!! A lump of meat was tossed to the side like the garbage it was; it landed on the same pile as all the other trash, which was to the left of the bed. Howwy snorted, and then grabbed a bound child that was located to the right of the bed. Then, the bouncing began once again. And, thankfully, so did the screaming and crying.
Howwy 'feasted' upon the child. It was like a well-oiled machine; women and children went in, and brutalized corpses - as well as feces and urine from the terrified children - went out. Clearly, the product being produced by this machine was pleasure for Howwy. Suddenly, he realized that there was nothing left. Nothing at all.
Howwy grunted in disapproval. That woman and her five children hadn't even been able to serve as his breakfast. The gluttonous man hungered yet still. So, he screeched, "Next!" But, no one came.
"Next!! Next!!!" Howwy screeched. But, again, no one came. No women or children came into the room to be utilized by the man. Intolerable. Absolutely intolerable! How dare they make this great man seek them out himself! Howwy's expression went from one of confusion to one of pure, seething wrath; his anger was such that it was as if atomic bombs were detonating inside his skull. He would have his vengeance. Howwy slowly jiggled off the bed, and then began walking away. The man waddled towards the next house, which, to his knowledge, contained a few children and their mommy.
He swore. The man swore that would enact supreme vengeance upon those wretched sows for violating his fundamental rights as a man. This was the true extent of a hero's resolve.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @07:40PM (1 child)
A Princess, and Elf, and Maxwell's Demon walk into a bar
(Score: 5, Funny) by maxwell demon on Monday September 10, @08:22PM
That will never happen. The princess will not enter the bar because of all those ordinary people. The elf will not enter because of all those humans. And I'll not enter because of all that entropy! :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.