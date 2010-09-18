Terry Davis, the schizophrenic individual who was tasked by God to create the TempleOS operating system (and spent over 12 years single handedly doing so) was killed by a train in Oregon (link: https://www.resetera.com/threads/templeos-creator-terry-davis-dies-during-his-great-western-adventure.65752/ )

Details remain sketchy and the death has been largely unnoticed other than by his followers and family. Some speculation is that it was suicide.

An older motherboard article about Terry and TempleOS : https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer

"A constructive look at TempleOS" goes into some of what makes the OS interesting : http://www.codersnotes.com/notes/a-constructive-look-at-templeos/

Link to the free and public domain Temple OS: http://templeos.org/

Have any Soylentils ever installed and played with TempleOS?