Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

TempleOS Creator Passes

posted by chromas on Monday September 10, @10:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the GOD-MODE dept.
OS

RandomFactor writes:

Terry Davis, the schizophrenic individual who was tasked by God to create the TempleOS operating system (and spent over 12 years single handedly doing so) was killed by a train in Oregon (link: https://www.resetera.com/threads/templeos-creator-terry-davis-dies-during-his-great-western-adventure.65752/ )

Details remain sketchy and the death has been largely unnoticed other than by his followers and family. Some speculation is that it was suicide.

An older motherboard article about Terry and TempleOS : https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer

"A constructive look at TempleOS" goes into some of what makes the OS interesting : http://www.codersnotes.com/notes/a-constructive-look-at-templeos/

Link to the free and public domain Temple OS: http://templeos.org/

Have any Soylentils ever installed and played with TempleOS?

Original Submission


«  Extending Life of Solar Panels by Doing Real-Time Diagnostics of Health Data
TempleOS Creator Passes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:23PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:23PM (#732948)

    [Content Warning: Imagine ethanol-fuelled found God and wrote an OS] ...

    Metokur did a video on the dude the other year. [youtube.com]

    RIP Terry A Davis.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:47PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:47PM (#732955)

      RIP.

      I guess this means that Yahweh has declared Temple OS to be feature complete.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 10, @10:35PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Monday September 10, @10:35PM (#732951) Journal

    https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer [vice.com]

    The best thing Bill Gates could do to save lives, God says, is work on earthquake prediction.

    Google and Harvard use AI to predict earthquake aftershocks [engadget.com]

    whooooaaaa

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:46PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:46PM (#732954)

      Considering how much money Gate's charity spent on Haiti's disaster recovery, I'd say "best" aside, it would have been the most efficient solution for them to figure this out ahead of the earthquakes.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday September 10, @10:53PM (1 child)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Monday September 10, @10:53PM (#732958)

    Of course, I respect that this guy had a genuine illness... so what's everyone else's excuse? :P

    Still it's great that he must have had supportive people so he could have the time to build such an OS. Sometimes it is important to do what you feel you must, even if you don't understand why.

    There is so little OS innovation these days, it is interesting to see a truly unique take on the matter.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @11:05PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @11:05PM (#732967)

      You say there is little innovation in OSes these days, but what do you think an OS needs to do?
      Fundamentally, it's there to launch/kill/manage tasks and IO.
      (And yes, using all the well-known mechanisms to enable this like virtual memory, etc.)
      It just seems like a fully explored field. Applications are another story...

(1)