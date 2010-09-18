from the GOD-MODE dept.
Terry Davis, the schizophrenic individual who was tasked by God to create the TempleOS operating system (and spent over 12 years single handedly doing so) was killed by a train in Oregon (link: https://www.resetera.com/threads/templeos-creator-terry-davis-dies-during-his-great-western-adventure.65752/ )
Details remain sketchy and the death has been largely unnoticed other than by his followers and family. Some speculation is that it was suicide.
An older motherboard article about Terry and TempleOS : https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer
"A constructive look at TempleOS" goes into some of what makes the OS interesting : http://www.codersnotes.com/notes/a-constructive-look-at-templeos/
Link to the free and public domain Temple OS: http://templeos.org/
Have any Soylentils ever installed and played with TempleOS?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:23PM (1 child)
[Content Warning: Imagine ethanol-fuelled found God and wrote an OS] ...
RIP Terry A Davis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:47PM
RIP.
I guess this means that Yahweh has declared Temple OS to be feature complete.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 10, @10:35PM (1 child)
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer [vice.com]
Google and Harvard use AI to predict earthquake aftershocks [engadget.com]
whooooaaaa
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @10:46PM
Considering how much money Gate's charity spent on Haiti's disaster recovery, I'd say "best" aside, it would have been the most efficient solution for them to figure this out ahead of the earthquakes.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday September 10, @10:53PM (1 child)
Of course, I respect that this guy had a genuine illness... so what's everyone else's excuse? :P
Still it's great that he must have had supportive people so he could have the time to build such an OS. Sometimes it is important to do what you feel you must, even if you don't understand why.
There is so little OS innovation these days, it is interesting to see a truly unique take on the matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 10, @11:05PM
You say there is little innovation in OSes these days, but what do you think an OS needs to do?
Fundamentally, it's there to launch/kill/manage tasks and IO.
(And yes, using all the well-known mechanisms to enable this like virtual memory, etc.)
It just seems like a fully explored field. Applications are another story...