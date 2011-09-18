Tor Browser for Android is now available officially on Google Play and on the Tor Project website. The release is marked as alpha at this point in time; this becomes obvious right after start as it is required that you install Orbot, a proxy application, on your Android device as well as Tor Browser requires it currently for its functionality.

The team notes, however, that future versions of Tor Browser for Android won't have that dependency which means that they will provide all the functionality and do not depend on other apps anymore when that happens.

You need to accept the Orbot prompt when you first launch Tor Browser for Android. Doing so opens the Orbot page on Google Play so that you can install the app.

Note that you need to configure Orbot so that Tor Browser for Android uses it as the proxy on the system. Just start the app and check the Tor Browser for Android box under Apps to do so.

Tip: The release of Tor Browser for Android comes just days after the release of Tor Browser 8.0 for desktop operating systems.

First thing you may want to do is load https://check.torproject.org/ in the browser to verify that the connection flows through the Tor network. The browser has a bookmark on the start page that you can activate for that or you type the URL manually.