Progress update from the Librem 5 hardware department:
[...] Making a non-Android mobile phone that will run an FSF-approved OS that supports all the features that we've all come to rely on (cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, touchscreen input) has and continues to involve a lot of pathfinding, given that a RYF phone has never been attempted before and discovery involves solving issues as they come up.
The industry offers all the hardware to create a smartphone on a fast path, as the SoC vendors typically provide the modem (cellular and wifi) integrated directly on the SoC. Like a recipe in a cookbook—take an SoC, place it on a PCB, add RAM and flash chip on top of it (called a package on package—PoP), add antennas and finally power. The difficulty comes down to the firmware and the software that run these devices. The necessary firmware to operate the cellular modem, WiFi, BT etc. is provided by the chip maker, including the drivers for the GPU and more. The firmware and software included is proprietary with no source code with little to no alternatives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @11:13AM (1 child)
This cant come out soon enough imo. Im so tired of every phone being otherwise cool thing controlled by an adversary.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @11:43AM
There will always be plenty of fresh side channel attacks.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday September 11, @12:04PM
Reading the article shows that Librem have been unable to avoid using non-open software in the cellular modem.
Librem are doing their best to isolate the modem, so that it does not have direct access to RAM, but is instead accessed over an internal USB bus, but there is nothing to stop undocumented over-the-air interface access to the modem accessing undocumented capabilities.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday September 11, @12:20PM (1 child)
The bottom shouldn't have ports and you should leave one side clear from buttons, ports and switches. The reason is that people like propping their phones on their chests when laying back or at their laps while sitting in vertical and horizontal positions depending on content (browsing / gaming / watching films / reading) WHILE cables are connected (power/headphones). So, if the speaker and ports are at the bottom, they'd surf with the phone upside down and then need to flip when a call comes through. And if there buttons and switches at both sides, they'll accidentally trigger stuff incorrectly when propping the device horizontally.
There's also issues with docking stations if the cables are coming in from the bottom...
If short on room you can put the card slots on the bottom bellow the mic and led.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @12:24PM
Is that really your priority for this phone?