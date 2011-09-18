from the bespoke-foil-hat dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Mill Valley joins effort to constrain 5G proliferation
The city of Mill Valley has enacted an urgency ordinance to regulate "small cell" towers amid concerns that cellphone companies want to grow their 5G networks and install new equipment in Marin. "We do intend to do more work and studies to craft a permanent ordinance within the next year," Mill Valley Mayor Stephanie Moulton-Peters said Friday. "The urgency ordinance has standards to limit and prohibit the installations of devices in residential neighborhoods, but there is more that we can do."
The decision came on a unanimous vote by the City Council on Thursday, after residents from across Marin packed the council chambers as part of a campaign urging local officials to block cellphone companies from attempting to build 5G towers in the county. No proposals for 5G towers have been submitted to Mill Valley, staff said.
The issue is that 5G towers, which would allow for faster and higher-capacity video streaming and other transmissions, could exacerbate health symptoms already suspected as a result of exposure to electromagnetic fields, according to the EMF Safety Network, a group advocating to keep communities EMF-free. Those symptoms can include fatigue, headaches, sleep problems, anxiety, heart problems, learning and memory disorders, ringing in the ears and increased cancer risk, according to the EMF Safety Network website.
"What 5G does is it adds another cloud to what we refer to as 'electromagnetic smog' into an environment that is already pretty saturated," said Fairfax resident and activist Valeri Hood. "In Fairfax, what we're doing is asking our council to step up in the way councils have in the past, and just say no to 5G."
Also at HardOCP.
(Score: 1) by exaeta on Tuesday September 11, @09:09PM (5 children)
Is there any evidence of these harms?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday September 11, @09:11PM
California Issues Warning Over Cellphones; Study Links Non-Ionizing Radiation to Miscarriage [soylentnews.org]
First Clear Evidence Cell Phone Radiation Can Cause Cancer In Rats [soylentnews.org]
(for some definitions of "evidence")
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday September 11, @09:14PM (2 children)
Can't we just get past this?
Haven't we moved past the need of evidence, facts, reproducible results, and science?
Get with the times. It's 2018 and the world is a different place.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @09:32PM (1 child)
I would argue that it is best to demand evidence, facts, and scientifically reproducible results showing these systems are safe. Humans have created a new environmental factor, extensive areas blanketed by a variety of EMFs. At least we can safely say these fields aren't an immediate danger, but we have very little long term data on their effects.
Your stance seems to be deploy everything, it'll probably be fine. Some people take the health of their families pretty seriously, and while they may ultimately be wrong it seems pretty arrogant to mock their attempts to keep their community safe.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 11, @09:51PM
Actually, I agree with what you say, but I'm being sarcastic about the current administration not being interested in evidence and facts. Especially when corporate profit is at stake. Strip mine the environment. Allow more pollution. Remove safety requirements. Etc.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Dr Spin on Tuesday September 11, @09:24PM
There is masses of evidence:
The sun radiates in the 5GHz band, and everyone is exposed to the sun at some time in their life, and eventually they die.
Ergo: exposure to 5GHz is fatal.
(See: no congress-critters bribed here)
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday September 11, @09:11PM (6 children)
Shouldn't this be exclusively within the domain of the FCC?
What if every city, county, state, etc thought it could regulate or restrict certain kinds of radio spectrum transmissions?
While a city may want to act to protect safety, it is the government's job to create regulations, taxes, red tape, new branches of government and bureaucracy. The feds can do this on a much more massive scale than any city could ever hope. So leave bureaucracy to those who know how to do it best. There is no problem so big it cannot be solved by adding more government regulation or taxes or both.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 11, @09:13PM (3 children)
They can do whatever they want. The federal court(s) can sort it out later.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 11, @09:17PM (2 children)
That answer doesn't really help a company wanting to erect a 5G cellphone tower.
Customers will demand 5G! Because it's better. You can tell because of the 5. It must be better. Customers will know it's better because the TV told them.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 11, @09:31PM (1 child)
As long as this doesn't become a movement that spreads to many cities, they can just ignore Mill Valley. The 5G rollout will probably take years anyway, focusing on metropolitan areas first, and the base stations will have a short range. So you just ignore the 12 km2 of Mill Valley [wikipedia.org], and probably the surrounding areas as well.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/video/telecom/wireless/everything-you-need-to-know-about-5g [ieee.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 11, @09:52PM
Maybe you just ignore Mill Valley forever and ever. Do your safety studies. We'll be back to check on your progress in one quarter of a galactic rotation.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Tuesday September 11, @09:27PM (1 child)
I would think they could. If they don't claim to regulate the EMF spectrum, they can simply deny phone companies permission to build any towers.
"Oh no, you can have all the 5G you want, that's under the FCC's control. Hmm build a tower you say, no no I don't think that fits in with our civic planning scheme. Permission denied"
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 11, @09:55PM
If a cell phone company (and I can't imagine ever being on their side, but anyway . . .) could prove that was why the city was obstructing their cell towers, that could be a spectacular lawsuit.
If a city were just being obnoxious about not allowing cell towers, then don't install them, and let the people in that area suffer. You may lose customers, but they can't go to any of your competitors for the same service either. So they may have no incentive to leave. After all, it's not just you, but NO provider would be rolling out 5G in such a city.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @09:28PM (4 children)
To Mill valley. Idiots, get out of the way of progress, or die.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @09:42PM (1 child)
To Assholes. Moron, get out of the way of society. I won't wish death upon you, I'll let you earn your own Darwin award.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 11, @09:56PM
I wonder how long it takes to get a Darwin award if you get an apartment next to a 5G tower?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Osamabobama on Tuesday September 11, @09:44PM (1 child)
To be fair, they aren't really in the way of progress, but are simply choosing not to participate in it. And the 'dying' part, it should be noted, will apply to the town, not the idiots who live there.
Of course, it can take generations for an obsolete town to finish dying...
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @09:49PM
Got news for you if you think any city or town within 50 miles of the Bay Area is dying. Not gonna happen barring an economic recession or massive war that will fuck up just about everywhere else along with it.
Way to show solidarity on 9/11
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Entropy on Tuesday September 11, @09:31PM (2 children)
They ban plastic bags, for the environment. Homeless people used to poop in plastic bags, and throw them away. Now hepatitus-infected homeless people poop on the street, and they have more human feces on the street than any other place in the country. Good job, california: Now you can have slow wireless and human feces.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 11, @09:33PM
Mill Valley [wikipedia.org] is a tiny city. They don't have the homeless problems of LA, San Diego, etc., and they probably don't need much more than 4G to serve their needs.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 11, @09:47PM
So much anger against California. Jealous much? The feces problem is only SF, a small city that removed all public restrooms and hasn't done enough to meet housing demands. It is not a simple problem, something you might understand if your own city was popular enough to even have problems.
Typical shit flinging monkey behavior you're displaying, but hey that is the SN new normal! Libruhl tears amirite boiz? Any of you still think Trump is not a crook, or on your side?
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday September 11, @09:56PM
In order to keep communities EMF-free, you must first have a community not within the range of an EMF (electromagnetic field).
In general, EMFs dissipate according to the inverse square law, but our proximity to the Earth, to the Sun and to each other means that no communities now exist free of EMF.
Thus, it is not possible to keep any communities that way. That's kind of like a committee to keep communities free of heat. Since no community is at absolute zero, no community can be kept at absolute zero.
In fact, since infrared is part of the electromagnetic spectrum, there's a huge overlap between being at absolute zero and being free of EMF.
No group interested in anyone's best interest wants them to freeze literally to (heat) death.
The symptoms believed to proceed from a nonexistent or undefined illness are not limited to those listed by the EMF Safety Network propaganda materials; the human imagination is the only limit.