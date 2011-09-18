from the let-there-be-light-energy dept.
Golden sandwich could make the world more sustainable
Scientists have developed a photoelectrode that can harvest 85 percent of visible light in a 30 nanometers-thin semiconductor layer between gold layers, converting light energy 11 times more efficiently than previous methods.
[...] In the study published in
Nature Nanotechnology, the research team sandwiched a semiconductor, a 30-nanometer titanium dioxide thin-film, between a 100-nanometer gold film and gold nanoparticles to enhance light absorption. When the system is irradiated by light from the gold nanoparticle side, the gold film worked as a mirror, trapping the light in a cavity between two gold layers and helping the nanoparticles absorb more light.
To their surprise, more than 85 percent of all visible light was harvested by the photoelectrode, which was far more efficient than previous methods. Gold nanoparticles are known to exhibit a phenomenon called localized plasmon resonance which absorbs a certain wavelength of light. "Our photoelectrode successfully created a new condition in which plasmon and visible light trapped in the titanium oxide layer strongly interact, allowing light with a broad range of wavelengths to be absorbed by gold nanoparticles," says Hiroaki Misawa.
Enhanced water splitting under modal strong coupling conditions (DOI: 10.1038/s41565-018-0208-x) (DX)
Let's get some super efficient solar farms!
This is exactly what we need right now! The price of gold should sky rocket if this takes off, and solar installations will be the next place thieves will target for recyclable metals.
One does have to wonder if the thicknesses mentioned here are actually requisite or if this is an approximation they found through trial and error? Would a thinner gold layer produce equal or better results? What about other metals? Is gold really required for this?
In the 1980s through the early 2000s it was thought that gold in silicon chips needed to be thick and heavy. But they found over time that they could reduce the gold content and improve performance to the point where current CPUs have barely a couple of nanometers in gold thickness and some of the latest chips have no gold at all. Turns out the reality was the gold was mostly serving to prevent galvanization and any non-reactive metal would do the trick for far less cost. I think they use rhodium now but I can't be certain because I've not tried to strip a chip for it's gold content in over 10 years.