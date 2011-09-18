from the depends-on-your-definition dept.
Why Google Fiber Is High-Speed Internet's Most Successful Failure (archive)
In the Big Bang Disruption model, where innovations take off suddenly when markets are ready for them, Google Fiber could be seen as a failed early market experiment in gigabit internet access. But what if the company's goal was never to unleash the disrupter itself so much as to encourage incumbent broadband providers to do so, helping Google's expansion in adjacent markets such as video and emerging markets including smart homes? Seen through that lens, Google Fiber succeeded wildly. It stimulated the incumbents to accelerate their own infrastructure investments by several years. New applications and new industries emerged, including virtual reality and the Internet of Things, proving the viability of an "if you build it, they will come" strategy for gigabit services. And in the process, local governments were mobilized to rethink restrictive and inefficient approaches to overseeing network installations.
[...] Google went about announcing locations, and incumbent broadband ISPs, including AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable, would quickly counter by promising improved pricing, faster speeds, network upgrades or some combination of the three. A "game of gigs" had erupted. In the end, Google announced plans to build in 34 cities, playing a kind of broadband whack-a-mole game. Incumbents, who initially dismissed the effort as a publicity stunt, accelerated and reprioritized their own deployments city by city as Google announced follow-on expansion.
As the game of gigs played out, city leaders were forced to offer the same administrative advantages to incumbents as they had to Google Fiber. Construction costs fell, and the speed of deployments increased. Only six years after Google's initial announcement, according to the Fiber Broadband Association, 30% of urban residents had access to gigabit Internet service.
Earlier this week we received a leaked presentation covering the results of a Google Fiber survey conducted on behalf of Warner Bros and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The research was conducted in 2012 and aimed to get a baseline of the piracy levels, so changes can be measured after the rollout.
[...] Drawing on an MPAA formula that counts all pirated views as losses the report notes that it may cost Hollywood over a billion dollars per year. That’s a rather impressive increase of 58% compared to current piracy levels. The research also finds a link between piracy and broadband speeds, which is another reason for Hollywood not to like Google’s Internet service.
[...] What’s most striking from the above approach is the way the studios frame Google Fiber as a piracy threat, instead of looking at the opportunities it offers.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Google Fiber has filed a letter with the FCC. The letter highlights a significant positive if broadband providers are to be regulated under Title II as a Telecom company. The benefit for them is that as a regulated Telecom, they can no longer be denied access to the poles, conduits, and rights of way that other utility providers (Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, etc.) have access to. This would result in more than just cost savings (poles are cheaper than trenches), it should also give Google the ability to have a larger footprint faster.
I understand the upside to Google, what is the downside?
Noting that today's major providers lack any hint of competitive activity, the headline at El Reg reads Google reveals where AT&T, Comcast, Time Warner Cable Will Next Offer Gbps Broadband
The advertising giant said on Tuesday it will next roll out high-speed connections to 18 cities in and around Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Raleigh-Durham, NC; and Nashville, TN.
[...]The expansion will bring the total number of areas with Google Fiber deployments to seven: the California biz already offers fiber broadband in and around Kansas City, MO; Austin, TX; and Provo, UT.
[...]Google charges $70 a month for gigabit internet, $120 if you want TV with it, or free if you're happy with 5Mbit/s for the downlink. Only the freebie option requires a $300 installation fee. Despite the price tag, the service is hotly anticipated in the few chosen cities.
[...]Later this year, the Chocolate Factory will also make its decision on where the next set of Fiber rollouts will take place. Five areas are being considered: Portland, OR; San Jose, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; Phoenix, AZ; and San Antonio, TX.
AT&T's gigabit fiber-to-the-home service has just arrived in Kansas City, and the price is the same as Google Fiber—if you let AT&T track your Web browsing history. AT&T offers gigabit Internet discount in exchange for your Web history
Just as it did when launching its "GigaPower" service in Austin, Texas in late 2013, AT&T offers different prices based on how jealously users guard their privacy. AT&T's $70 per-month pricing for gigabit service is the same price as Google Fiber, but AT&T charges an additional $29 a month to customers who opt out of AT&T's "Internet Preferences" program.
AT&T says it tracks "the webpages you visit, the time you spend on each, the links or ads you see and follow, and the search terms you enter... AT&T Internet Preferences works independently of your browser's privacy settings regarding cookies, do-not-track, and private browsing. If you opt-in to AT&T Internet Preferences, AT&T will still be able to collect and use your Web browsing information independent of those settings."
Reader "skicow" commented with an interesting observation:
They still track you, even if you opt-out:
AT&T may collect and use web browsing information for other purposes, as described in our Privacy Policy, even if you do not participate in the Internet Preferences program.
The Register reports
Residents of Austin, TX may be regretting the decision to bring Google Fiber to the city. The Austin American Statesman says that last year, 254 complaints were filed with the city over problems related to construction of the network.
The complaints include reports of landscape and property damage caused by crews tasked with laying cable for the Fiber network.
One such incident was an October flood which, residents say, was caused when contractors laying fiber cables blocked off storm drains. The resulting flood is said to have caused an estimated $760,000 in damages.
The Statesman report notes that other homeowners have complained of trespassing and blocked driveways.
[...] Not every city should expect to see construction to the extent of Austin, as some of the host cities (Provo and Huntsville, for example) are selling or leasing their existing (or planned) municipal fiber networks to Google.
In our previous coverage of Austin's upgrade, we linked to KXAN TV's report of messiness already associated with construction.
Google Fiber Signups in Austin to Begin in December
Google Fiber is a popular topic here — specifically how it is evoking competition from fat, lazy incumbent providers.
Google Fiber has bought Webpass, an ISP that already runs a gigabit fiber network in some locations:
Alphabet-owned Google Fiber is present in five U.S. cities, but it has plans to be[sic] grow to more than 20 in the immediate future. San Francisco is one city that Google Fiber has earmarked, and this acquisition will help that expansion. Webpass has a strong presence in California, with its service running in San Francisco, Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley and San Diego. Beyond that, it is also in Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Chicago, and Boston.
In an email to existing customers announcing the deal — which is expected to close in the summer — Webpass said that "nothing will change in the foreseeable future regarding the day to day operation of our business, your service or pricing." Charles Barr, the President of Webpass, added more in a blog post.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Some Kansas City residents who have been waiting years for Google Fiber to install service at their homes recently received e-mails canceling their installations, with no word on whether they'll ever get Internet service from the company.
KSHB 41 Action News in Kansas City, Missouri, "spoke to several people, living in different parts of the metro, all who have recently received cancellation e-mails," the station reported last week. "The e-mails do not provide a specific reason for the cancellations. Instead they say the company was 'unable to build our network to connect your home or business at this time.'"
Further Reading Google Fiber division cuts staff by 9%, "pauses" fiber plans in 11 cities
While Google Fiber refuses to say how many installations have been canceled, KSHB said, "there is speculation the number of cancellations in the metro is as high as 2,700."
"The company says it has slowed down in some areas to experiment with new techniques," such as wireless technology, the report also said. Google Fiber is still hooking up fiber for some new customers in parts of the Kansas City area.
One resident who had his installation canceled is Larry Meurer, who was seeing multiple Google Fiber trucks in his neighborhood nearly two years ago, in the spring of 2015. "I'm left wondering what's going on," he told KSHB after getting the cancellation e-mail. Meurer lives in Olathe, Kansas, one of the largest cities in the Kansas City metro area. Residents only five houses away and around the corner have Google Fiber service, the report said. But Meurer said he and several neighbors who never got service were "terminated."
The entirety of the cancellation letter is quoted in the original article, but is pretty vague.
-- submitted from IRC
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The Federal Communications Commission today approved new rules that could let Google Fiber and other new Internet service providers gain faster access to utility poles.
The FCC's One Touch Make Ready (OTMR) rules will let companies attach wires to utility poles without waiting for the other users of the pole to move their own wires. Google Fiber says its deployment has stalled in multiple cities because Comcast and AT&T take a long time to get poles ready for new attachers. One Touch Make Ready rules let new attachers make all of the necessary wire adjustments themselves.
Comcast urged the FCC to "reject 'one-touch make-ready' proposals, which inure solely to the benefit of new entrants while unnecessarily risking harm to existing attachers and their customers."
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai rejected this argument, saying that startups are unnecessarily delayed when they have to wait for incumbent ISPs before hanging wires.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 12, @12:34AM
The fiber seems to have all been installed where there was already high speed internet. Sure, the build out probably captured a few more people, here and there, who didn't already have decent service. But, for the most part, some city dwellers got boosted from an already awesome 100 meg up to fiber service.
What about those suburbs that have always had only semi-decent service? And, those other suburbs that have always had sucky service? And, those of us out in the sticks who are still using 2 to 10 meg, because there is nothing better available?
If Google were to draw a nice erratic line across the continent, that missed all well serviced areas, and taking in the most population possible, that would truly be awesome. Just skirt past all those huge metropolitan areas, taking in those suburbs with the crappiest service. Get a bunch of little towns and villages, schools and colleges. One line, right across the continent.
I would be missed again, I'm sure, but if Google set such an example, some of the other providers might do something similar.
There's a lot of money in those suburbs, smaller cities and towns, and flyover counties and villages!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 12, @12:36AM
"Moral victory" aka ass whopped.
