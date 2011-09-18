18/09/11/2129201 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 12, @04:41AM
PC World has an article on why USB-C has not been a viable alternative for the 3.5mm audio jack. Problems with USB-C include variable handling of digital to audio conversion, incompatible SOCs inside the cable, and non-standard analog-passthrough. In short, the cables which contain computers themselves are not standardized in behavior and the author's conclusion is that mobile devices must have 3.5mm jacks until the USB-C cable technology gets sorted out enough that they become usable.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday September 12, @04:54AM
Good luck convincing Apple they need to bring back useful features like that. Or magsafe.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday September 12, @04:56AM (2 children)
I use a pair of sennheiser headphones at work. They are largish, noise cancelling and comfortable to wear. The most important thing however is they are bluetooth - so I haven't used a corded set for years! I wouldn't ever go back to corded headphones.
I don't do enough talking on a phone to make it worthwhile for a headset, the car I have has a handsfree bluetooth thingy my phone connects to, and at work it's office-noise-cancellation-bliss. Does anyone actually use a headphone jack in their phone at all?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 12, @05:29AM
"Does anyone actually use a headphone jack in their phone at all?"
-
Yes.
Note : if you ever become an adult, you will learn that the needs of others may be different from your needs, but no less valid than your needs.
If you don't want a headphone jack, then you have little to contribute to this discussion, so be a smart boy and shut up.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 12, @05:30AM
Yup, with big honkin proper over the ear headphones. Why? Because cheap wired headphones sound worlds better than mid-range wireless headphones. Earbuds need not even apply; they're shit.
