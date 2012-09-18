from the buy-the-numbers dept.
Actuarial science, the formal term for the study of insurance, was ranked the most valuable college major, according to a Bankrate.com report released on Monday. Actuarial science majors earn an average annual salary of $108,658 and have a better-than-average unemployment rate at 2.3 percent. And at a time when student debt is at a record high, these graduates are less likely to incur the added expense of additional schooling and delayed earning potential. Less than 1 in 4 graduates pursue advanced degrees.
"The actuarial science profession is interesting because students don't need advanced degrees to gain livable wages, but instead are certified through a series of exams overseen by the industry's professional organizations," said Bankrate.com analyst Adrian Garcia in an interview. "Students typically pass one to two of these exams while in school and then go on and complete others while working, earning raises and bonuses as they pass."
The study ranked 162 majors with labor forces of at least 15,000 people based on average annual income, employment status and whether those graduates went on to pursue a higher degree within 12 months. Income accounted for 70 percent of the weighted ranking, unemployment for 20 percent and 10 percent was awarded to career paths that did not demand additional education. The data was derived from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey.
1. Acturial Science
2. Zoology
3. Nuclear Engineering
4. Health & Medical Preparatory Programs
5. Applied Mathematics
158. Visual & Performing Arts
159. Cosmetology & Culinary Arts
160. Clinical Psychology
161. Composition & Speech
162. Miscellaneous Fine Arts
Statisticians are overpaid and the reason the arts are presumed to be wealth generating pursuits is because only the wealthy can afford to be "artists". Didn't we already know this?
Isn't a "fine arts" degree supposed to associated with lower income than dropping out of high school?
Coding is the best job. Professional coders can earn up to $0 per year and work an average of 168 hours per week. Unemployment rates are as high as 100% for basement dwellers who write all the code for free used by billion dollar corporations.
Learn to code today. You have no idea the shitty life you will miss out on unless you learn to code.