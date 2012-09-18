from the puns-about-Bluetooth-or-something dept.
Dubbed the Molar Mic, it's a small device that clips to your back teeth. The device is both microphone and "speaker," allowing the wearer to transmit without any conspicuous external microphone and receive with no visible headset or earpiece. Incoming sound is transmitted through the wearer's bone matter in the jaw and skull to the auditory nerves; outgoing sound is sent to a radio transmitter on the neck, and sent to another radio unit that can be concealed on the operator. From there, the signal can be sent anywhere.
The Molar Mic connects to its transmitter via near-field magnetic induction. It's similar to Bluetooth, encryptable, but more difficult to detect and able to pass through water.
Sonitus received early funding from In-Q-Tel, the nonprofit investment arm of the CIA, to develop the concept. Hadrovic declined to say whether CIA operatives had used the device in intelligence gathering. But the Molar Mic has seen the dust of Afghanistan and even played a role in rescue operations in the United States.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday September 12, @05:31PM (1 child)
I could clip this to the teeth of a guy I know who smacks his gums loudly when he chews. Broadcast that at the bad guys and they will all go mad within a fortnight.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Wednesday September 12, @05:47PM
We could give this to all the homeless people walking around talking to themselves and then maybe they wouldn't seem so crazy after all.