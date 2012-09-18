from the No-sir,-I-don't-like-it dept.
In our increasingly politicized world, it has become popular to chant "all software is political." Software builds the systems that free or constrain us, the thinking goes, and so we should withhold it from bad people. This is the thinking that has led Microsoft employees and others to decry contracts tech companies have with ICE (US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement), insisting that their software only be sold to people they like.
[...] Over the years we as an open source community have experimented with all sorts of stupid ideas, like efforts to block anyone from using code for commercial purposes unless they pay. Each time, we've realized that as good a goal as it is for developers to get paid, for example, the destruction caused by closing off the code to uses we don't like ends up ruining the foundations upon which open source rests.
This is dramatically more important, however, when it comes to attempts to politicize open source software.
As developer Chris Cordle stated, "Nobody wins" and the "whole idea [undergirding open source] dies" ... "if an author arbitrarily picks and chooses who can and can't use it based on whoever Twittersphere is mad at this week." It doesn't matter if there is tremendous cause for that anger. Open source dies when it becomes politicized.
Source: https://www.techrepublic.com/article/why-politicizing-open-source-is-a-terrible-idea/
Because someone on Twitter said it, it is now a movement?
Look, if you're a mighty buzzard, you ain't afraid of no strawman, like some lowly crow.
(Also that tweet, far from "chanting" seems to clearly state a coherent point, fairly prosaically for a tweet)
If you write the software yourself from scratch, of course you can license it as you like, but if you have this sort of restriction then it is not Free or Open software at all.
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
This. What a strange article.
Would BSD/MIT/Apache style licenses (open source, free as in beer) allow for such restrictions?
Seems GPL (free as in freedom software) would behave the way you describe, so perhaps this is another good thing about the GPL and its "viral" nature.
Ultimately it is up to the citizens of a democratic government to reign it in. Playing stupid licensing games won't do anything. If Americans, for example, don't like the imperialist and police state nature of the D and R teams, then they must vote for other parties, such as the Libertarians and Greens. Staying home and not voting is not a protest. It's lazy, apathetic silence. All that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to sit at home on election day and kvetch about "two party system!"
I blame the Internet and the advertising business that supports it.
Outrage = page views = ads viewed (or analytics collected) = advertisers get paid
Damn the whole thing.
they always try the decades-old postmodern depolitization speech. fuck them
Bad people: someone with political view I dislike.
So I'll manipulate some organization that I could influence (including possibly open source project) to deny products and services to "bad people".
The first problem is that sword cuts both ways. "bad people" (with differing viewpoints) might do the same to me.
The second problem is it strikes me as the classic fascist knee jerk reaction of using any available sledge hammer to hit your hated opponent. Even if it is merely over a political viewpoint. If I do this, then in some sense it makes me the "bad people". Petty. Vindictive.
Now, there are some "bad people" who really are bad! Like Nazis. Real ones. Carrying flags. Trying to deny them products and services seems like a futile way to react. Better would be education, and prevention of crime, or effective prosecution of it. Things that have a better chance of making a real difference.
Finally, would we want to see political division infect open source projects? Or even corporations? (which are bad enough already driven entirely by short term greed)
Yes they discriminate against people they don't like, but such behavior shouldn't be considered a political tool. Even if their dislike is caused by political disagreement. It's simply not a valid way to achieve consensus on political issues.
"All software is political"?
I guess Visual Basic would be crony capitalism. C++ would be a theocratic caste system. Javascript as socialism? Machine code is pure anarchy.
FORTH is still unclassifiable under any kind of classification system.
We should act in a way that, to the best of our ability, promotes "good" (where I subscribe to a utilitarian model of ethics, but that is a detail). Attempting to exclude bad actors from using my (presumably beneficial) code surely promotes "good".
The (very short) article relies on the premise that Open Source is inherently "good" and slightly not Open Source is inherently "bad" without any justification.
Take a thought experiment:
I have developed a blob of code that drives a centrifuge for making heavy water. The head of Koristan wants to make nuclear bombs to drop on people's heads. Surely it would be evil/wrong/bad for me not to do whatever I can to stop my code from getting to Koristan?