A Czech court recently sentenced two hackers to three years in prison for accessing Vodafone customer's mobile accounts and use them to purchase 600,000 Czech Koruna worth of gambling services. Vodafone reportedly wants the hacked victim's to pay for these charges as they were using an easy password of "1234".

According to reporting from Czech news site idnes.cz, the hackers accessed mobile customer's accounts by using the password 1234. Once they were able to gain access, they ordered new SIM cards that they picked up from various branches. As they knew the phone number and password they were able to pick up the SIM card and install it in their phones without any other verification.

This allowed the attackers to charge over 600,000 Czech Koruna, or approximately 30K USD, for gambling services.